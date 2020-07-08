The Children’s Trust has introduced its new, improved and expanded Book Club program to help young children develop their early reading skills for school readiness and for maximum enjoyment with their families.
Starting in July 2020, the Book Club will offer free, monthly books by mail for children from birth through their 5th birthday living in Miami-Dade County. Members receive a new book every month in English or Spanish along with a guide for parents with activities, information and suggestions about how to share the book with their children.
The books are selected to both entertain and educate by The Children’s Trust partner Miami-Dade Family Learning Partnership. They will include classics, award-winners and picture books to engage even the youngest “readers.”
“The earlier you start reading to your child, the better chances they have for success in school and life. It’s as simple as that,” said The Children’s Trust President and CEO James R. Haj.
“Our new Book Club recognizes that fact by expanding access to free monthly books to all Miami-Dade children from birth to 5 years old. That’s 60 free books in total and it could be the start to lifetime of sharing the joy of reading with your children.”
Launching the Book Club over the summer is also designed to help children avoid the summer slide in reading comprehension. With the support of this program, they can be exposed to reading and literacy-related activities prior to preschool and kindergarten, which often results in better grades, likeliness to graduate and go on to college, and realize greater successes as adults.
Parents are able register children from birth until they're four-and-a-half years old, which they can do by texting the word “Read” to 786-460-CLUB (2582) or by visiting https://www.thechildrenstrust.org/content/book-club.
About The Children’s Trust
The Children’s Trust is a dedicated source of revenue established by voter referendum to improve the lives of children and families in Miami-Dade County by making strategic investments in their future. For more information visit www.TheChildrensTrust.org