All schools and community libraries are closed and throughout the state of Florida, academics classrooms are virtual. Social distancing prohibits children and adolescents from engaging together in outside play, so what can young minds do during the COVID-19 shut-in to avoid being restless? READ! The growth and development of all children is enriched when a book based on a real person turns out to also be good, and “Carter reads the newspaper,” is a wonderful opportunity to accomplish all of the aforementioned.
Who is a better historical example for a child to discover than Carter G. Woodson? It was Carter’s mission in life to honor the contributions of Black. Interested minds are afforded a unique opportunity to follow Carter through his own humble beginnings in Virginia to being one of seven children.
Though his father could not read, he believed in being an informed citizen. So Carter read the newspaper to him every day. When he was still a teenager, Carter went to work in the coal mines. born n 1875, ten years after the Civil War, grew up poor. His father could not read or write, but reading the newspaper, “gave Carter his first glimpse of the wider world.”
There he met a man named Oliver Jones, and Oliver did something important: he asked Carter not only to read to him and the other miners, but also research and find more information on the subjects that interested them. “My interest in penetrating the past of my people was deepened,” Carter wrote. His journey would take him many more years, traveling around the world and transforming the way people thought about history.
The award-winning team of author Deborah Hopkinson and illustrator Don Tate offer this first-ever picture book biography of Carter G. Woodson. A children’s book published by Peachtree/Atlanta, the narrative emphasizes the importance of pursuing curiosity and encouraging a hunger for knowledge of stories and histories that have not been told. Illustrations also feature brief biological sketches of important figures from African and Black history.