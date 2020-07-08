Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson seems to be lining up her second Academy Award nomination thanks to her transformation as Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic Respect. The first teaser trailer aired during the BET Awards and gave viewers a chill-inducing return of the Queen of Soul.
The new film chronicles Franklin’s life, including her early years spent singing in her father’s church up to her work as an activist and one of the most revered, respected singers in the world.
Marlon Wayans stars opposite Hudson as Ted White, Franklin’s manager and first husband. Forest Whitaker and Audra McDonald play Aretha’s parents, C.L. and Barbara Franklin. LeRoy McClain plays her brother Cecil Franklin.
The film also features Marc Maron as music producer Jerry Wexler, who helped Franklin with some of her biggest hits, including “Chain of Fools,” “Think” and “I Say A Little Prayer.” Tituss Burgess also stars as Reverend Dr. James Cleveland, who worked with Franklin’s father and with the singer to craft her 1972 Grammy-winning recording of “Amazing Grace.”
Originally slated for release this August, Respect is one of the many highly-anticipated 2020 titles that’s been pushed back. As of now, Respect is expected to have a limited theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada on December 25 before opening with a wide release on January 15.