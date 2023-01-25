“The Gaze Africana: An Exhibit of African Excellence,” curated by AfriKin Art founder Alfonso D’Niscio Brooks, places traditions, ideologies and cultural practices from the African diaspora in the limelight.
Presented at the Scott Galvin Community Center in North Miami, the show features the work of 21 international artists, who include Ghana’s Musah Swallah; Jamaica’s Greg Bailey, Katrina Coombs, John Campbell, Kimani Beckford, Camille Chedda, Yrneh Gabon, Oneika Russell; Nigerian Doba Afolabi; Sint Maarten’s Ras Mosera; Cameroon’s Angèle Essamba Etoundi; Seychelles’ George Camille; Haiti’s Philippe Dodard; Congo’s Bayunga Kalieuka and the United States’ Niki Lopez and Aisha Tandiwe Bell.
“Gaze Africana” launched two weekends ago, coinciding with the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and will be on view through Black History Month. The commissioned artists explore Black identity through the lens of contemporary fine art and add to the racial justice and equality conversation.
Programming around the exhibition includes jazz, contemporary dance, African spiritual music and spoken-word performances, and film screenings leading up to its Feb. 28 end. Admission and events are free; registration through Afrikin.art is required. The exhibition is open daily, with special events scheduled during weekends, from noon to 6 p.m.
“We’re actually a product of what Martin Luther King Jr. said he had a dream of,” said Brooks, pointing out the diversity of the crowd that gathered for the Jan. 15 opening ceremony. “We are living his dream today of us all coming together, living together and getting along with each other, and celebrating humanity.”
North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency officials say the exhibition is the first of many for its NoMi Art Series, intended to bring art into public settings.
“I feel honored to be a part of this exhibition with the breadth of work and artists that are involved with this and also knowing that I represent a marginalized demographic within that [African diaspora] demographic as well,” said Lopez. “For me, this was about normalizing taking up space and being visible as a Black, Afro-Latina, female and queer artist.”
For years Lopez, who is of Jamaican, Cuban and Panamanian ancestry, has tapped into various art forms to evoke meaningful dialogue on the uncomfortable. The visual artist also founded the “What’s Your Elephant?” movement to create a safe space using art exhibitions, interactive installations and workshops to facilitate discussions around controversial topics.
Those conversations can at times include African spirituality and identity.
“The slaves that came over here were stripped of their culture, religion and some other things,” explained Lopez. “I’m interested in why they made us hate things about our Blackness, like identity and spirituality.”
“I have a collection of works that talks about some of the traumas I’ve gone through,” she continued, reflecting on past projects. “So this is not just sharing the stories of trauma but also the healing journey … I’m very big on art with a sense of purpose, and art as a sense of advocacy and education.”
“Gaze Africana” features four works by Lopez: “Rest Easy, Beloved,” “Like the Phoenix, I Am,” “The Guardian” and “Tuning In.” Each piece includes a painted mask of Lopez’s visage.
The first piece explores the raw emotions associated with a grieving period in the artist’s life when her younger sister, who Lopez bonded with over art, became critically ill and passed away. Underscoring a theme of loss, the painting alludes also to the Black community’s strained relationship with bodies of water, due in part to slavery, and the growing movement to embrace water’s practical and healing uses.
“Like the Phoenix, I Am” also includes a personal connection as it represents Lopez’s resilience and journey to discover her lineage. Her 4-year-old niece contributed to the project.
Kalieuka, like Lopez and the other exhibiting artists, also pulled from cultural experiences to complete his piece. His “If They Come,” a 72″ x 48″ painting inspired by Eric Monte’s play of a similar name, illustrates cultural stratification and subjects viewers to a self-evaluation of their ego, pride and existing biases.
The Congolese-born curator and narrative painter migrated to the U.S. at the age of 6 and grew up in Opa-locka.
“I was very quickly adopted by the African American community in Miami, which actually was not exclusively African American but a group comprised of a lot of people from the Caribbean and even South America,” said Kalieuka.
An older Kalieuka immersed himself in Miami’s burgeoning art scene at the time under artist Eric Tucker’s tutelage. Tucker took Kalieuka to the Art Miami expo in 1994, where the latter came across works from two of his biggest influences – David “Chéri” Samba and Moké, who were also from Kinshasa, Congo.
Other inspirations include artistic movements such as American regionalism, Harlem Renaissance, expressionism and social realism, and artists Max Beckman, Otto Dix, Oscar Thomas and Purvis Young.
“When you look at social realism, there were artists that influenced me heavily simply because what I saw in their work was the departure of looking at the labor force as parts of the background,” he explained. “In a roundabout way, I’m pulling from all these different influences that are also connected in how they tell stories about society.”
Kalieuka, who recently curated the “First Frequency” exhibition at the Amadlozi Gallery, located in the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, emphasizes the importance of not only showcasing Black art, but also creating spaces for various artistic styles to refrain from lumping everything into the contemporary African art category.
In merging various influences, he’s created a series of paintings that fall under a category he calls social expressionism. “If They Come” is a part of that series.
“The tone and color palette of the painting itself gives you an idea of the emotional response I’m looking for,” said Kalieuka. “You see a palette that is muted but combined with a variety of subtle colors, but if you dig deep you’ll see there’s a much broader spectrum underneath the surface.
“I’m really trying to ask a lot of questions that are more internalized in hopes that I can influence how we relate to each other. My work tries to unpack those conversations about how we relate to one another, how we isolate ourselves, assimilate, compromise, convict and shame.”