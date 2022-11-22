“The Head & the Load” tells the little known story of millions of African porters and carriers who served British, French and German forces during World War I through an epic theatrical production. Audiences can experience the moving and visually striking live performance next week at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, a limited run that coincides with Miami Art Week.
Internationally acclaimed South African artist William Kentridge, renowned for the evocative power of his work, premiered “The Head & the Load” in 2021 at the Tate Modern in London. His work engages a wide range of visual and aural references, from European high modernism to African traditional and contemporary music and dance.
Through a collaboration with Phillip Miller and Gregory Maqoma, Kentridge has created a monumental piece that is considered his most ambitious project to date, combining music, dance, film projections, mechanized sculptures and shadow play in what the artists describe as an interrupted procession.
Audiences will be invited directly onto the largest custom-built stage in Arsht Center history and be swept away by an unparalleled immersive experience at the Arsht’s Ziff Ballet Opera House.
From start to finish, “The Head & the Load” amplifies the stories of the lost African carriers and porters through the behind-the-scenes collaborative efforts of the international performers and artists Kentridge invited to be a part of this project. They’ve come together to share ideas not only as actors but as creatives willing to listen and serve an artistic intention.
Artists like Nhlanhla Mahlangu, who was invited to participate in “The Head & the Load” after watching a performance of Mahlangu’s, and a strong friendship soared from there.
“There’s something about William that makes me see him differently,” said Mahlangu, who established his career in South Africa through several creative mediums. “I see him as a human being, but also like a father. I mean, I even call him ‘Baba.’ I see him as a director and as a comrade. And with William, you will never feel less of an artist in his presence. You feel more human.”
Mahlangu, along with the other performers, emphasizes the importance of understanding the impact of WWI on Africa through this abstract piece and by conducting an educational workshop to ensure an informed audience. He engaged with teachers, artists and community leaders in Miami on subject matters prior to and post-WWI Africa.
Before the start of the war, Africa experienced the prying hand of European countries raiding its coast for victims to enslave long before colonialism. However, after passage of the Land Act of 1913 – which prohibited natives from buying or occupying 93% of African land except as employees and on behalf of white masters – Black South Africans were dispossessed of their land and livelihood. Colonialism was now in full swing in Africa.
“The war against Black people had already started in a very vicious way, and once everything you have is taken and you are made to be dependent, I can say, help me in the war and I’ll give you food. I’ll give you land,” said Mahlangu. “They have no choice but to join the war and hope that at least they will be soldiers helping white people in the war, and their children can (benefit) from my service.”
Deriving its name from the Ghanaian proverb, “The head and the load are the troubles of the neck,” the production explains the historical and psychological burden of colonization on their heads and the physical load African soldiers carried as they help European countries fight over parts of Africa.
The British were resistant to handing guns to Black people during the war, even if they were fighting alongside them. Instead, thousands of African men were shipped off to Europe to mainly serve as laborers, carriers and trench diggers, while the Germans kept their African volunteers in Africa to hold onto and expand their German colonies.
Experiencing malnourishment or being fed a diet most were unaccustomed to, carriers died in Europe and Africa in great numbers under the worst possible conditions.
“We are telling the story of dead people. We traveled the lands they have on a slave ship, but we were on British Airways and comfortable. In my opinion, we are the Black soldiers and the carriers who died in the war, who are coming back to America and to say, do you truly understand what you’ve done?” said Mahlangu. “Because the living, the dead and the yet-to-be-born are living in the same realm. And if I’m having a conversation with the children and the great-grandchildren of the colonizers, I am actually talking to the colonizers.”
The French shipped and trained African soldiers from their colonies in Africa to fight in France and Belgium, while some built close relationships with their fellow soldiers and others experienced the horrific realities of war.
“We understand that these people died in a land that was not theirs. Some were never buried because they sank in the sea or they were left there at the war,” said Mahlangu. “Therefore, their souls were never fetched to be brought home and be the ancestors who are actually looking after their children. For me, this an opportunity to fetch those souls and reconnect with them and bring them home.”
While Kentridge’s large-scale works are known for delving into the history of colonialism in Africa and the aspirations and failures of revolutionary politics, neither he nor his collaborators foresaw the magnitude of “The Head & the Load” or how the play has taken off.
“William didn’t think it would take off, but that’s his process. It’s to allow the impulses to flow and not settle with the idea that I am about to make a big show that gonna’ tour around the world,” said Mahlangu. “But instead create without the fear of failure.”
“The Head & the Load” promises to be a rich and multilayered performance and invites the audience to an intimate conversation with the ancestors of the African carriers, God and the performers, according to Mahlangu. Together, they all tell a bigger story.
“There is a story to remind us that apartheid, slavery and colonialism were not (one-time) events like the World Cup that comes and goes. (Together, they were) a well-oiled, well-organized machine that was extremely successful,” said Mahlangu. “It has left terrible scars. When you’re Black, it leaves you with an inferiority complex, and when you’re white, it leaves you with a superiority complex. Both diseases need to be healed.”