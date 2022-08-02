The “Ladies of Simone” were back on stage Saturday night, interpreting standards from American icon Nina Simone at the new Westchester Cultural Arts Center – a black box theater at the entrance to Tropical Park at 7930 SW 40th St. in Miami.
The four artists paid tribute to the “Empress of Soul” in a musical revue featuring songs that correspond to specific periods in Simone’s life. The show is inspired by the 2016 South Florida premiere of the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center’s musical “Simply Simone – The Music of Nina Simone,” in which they all were cast.
Theodore “Teddy” Harrell Jr., husband of one of the shows stars, directed the production, which was complete with a full set, props, lighting and two costume changes, he recalled in a recent interview with ArtburstMiami.
“After the musical, produced by the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, closed,” he said, “there was interest for the talented four vocalists, Sarah Gracel, Ja’Nia Harden, Toddra “Hott Toddi” Brunson and Deana Butler-Rahming, to perform Nina Simone’s music for a couple of shows that featured jazz music.”
Audiences took to the no-dialogue show and “Ladies” has been in demand ever since. Its four lead singers have been performing together and separately for some time.
Gracel was Nina No. 1, portraying Simone as a youth – innocent, energetic and hopeful for a brighter future. This is the Nina who gets rejected from a classical music conservatory, dimming her hopes of being a classical pianist. Gracel earned a Best Actress in a Musical Carbonell Award for her performance in the role of Effie White in Broward Stage Door’s production of “Dreamgirls.”
Harden, daughter of WLRN jazz radio personality Len Pace, is a gifted music artist and educator who sings jazz, R&B, pop, gospel and more. The proud alumnus of FAMU was cast as Nina No. 2 – depicting the nightclub and jazz singer at the start of her ascent and on the verge of success. Harden shined bright while singing Simone’s 1958 rendition of “I Loves you, Porgy.”
Brunson performed as Nina No. 3, and in her portrayal of Simone as an activist she displayed the singer’s anger, personal involvement in racial turmoil, and moments of emotional exhaustion and collapse. Toddra has starred in many productions, including “Hairspray,” “Aida,” “Little shop of Horrors” and “The Colored Museum.”
Butler-Rahming performed as Nina No. 4, tackling Simone in her later years as a wise yet jaded woman who speaks her mind bluntly – and doesn’t care who takes offense. Butler-Rahming has starred in numerous other productions including “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Storyville” and “Zooman.” She has been recognized by the Miami-Dade Gospel Alliance of Music Professionals as a legend on the South Florida gospel scene.
Saturday night’s performance included songs such as “Sinnerman,” “To Be Young, Gifted and Black,” “My Baby Just Cares for Me,” “I Put a Spell on You,” “‘Revolution,” “Mr. Backlash,” ”Mississippi Goddam,” “Wild is the Wind” and many others.
The Ninas were backed by a four-piece band that included band leader and pianist John Harden, bassist Ryan Reid, guitarist Delano West and drummer Jason Kent.
The “Ladies of Simone” performances at the Westchester were part of Live in the Park! , a new summer and fall cabaret-style series featuring mostly Latin musicians and performers. The venue is managed by the Roxy Theatre Group.