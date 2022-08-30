The famous O’Jays brought their “Last Stop on the Love Train” tour to Miami this past Saturday.
Held at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, more than 2,000 fans came to see their favorite band perform for the last time. Opening up for The O’Jays were South Carolina independent artist Gwen Yvette, the Old Skool Gang and The Manhattans.
The O’Jays are R&B band founded in 1958 in Canton, Ohio, while its original members – Eddie Levert, Walter Lee Williams, William Powell, Bobby Massey and Bill Isles – were still in high school.
Williams performed at the amphitheater on Saturday, alongside Eric Nolan Grant, who joined the group in 1995. Levert, who had COVID, missed the show.
Although The O’Jays were not part of Motown Records, a friend, Eddie O’Jay, who eventually became their manager, got them involved with Berry Gordy, founder of the label, and his wife, Thelma, who saw their potential. First named The Triumphs, then The Mascots, the men decided to change the band name to The O’Jays in honor of Eddie.
In 1970, Massey and Isles left the group, leaving behind a trio. The band made a breakthrough when it started collaborating with the songwriting and producing team of Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff, which led the group to sign with Philadelphia International Records.
As a result of their success, The O’Jays became the first Black vocal group to perform all around America in the 1970s and ’80s. They’ve amassed 10 gold and nine platinum albums, and 10 No. 1 hits over the last 60 years. They’ve also been nominated for four Grammys.
The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2005, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame that same year, and The Official R&B Music Hall of Fame in 2013. The O’Jays also received the BET Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009.
The Grammy Award-winning Manhattans were founded in 1962 and have been performing with The O’Jays on and off for about 50 years. Though none of the original members remain part of the group, its lead singer, Gerald Alston, has been up front since 1970. This August marked The Manhattans’ 60th anniversary.
Alston said he loves performing in Miami because the reception is always fantastic. Fellow band member Troy May shared that he feels blessed their fans are still listening and attending their shows after all these years.
As The Manhattans performed on Saturday, the anticipation for The O’Jays grew by the second.
Both performances were filled with a palpable sense of joy and harmony. Everyone in the audience was smiling, dancing and taking pictures as they relived their youth.
Many shared with The Miami Times that they were happy to be out and enjoying good “old school” music with family and friends. Because so many grew up listening to this music, it has special meaning for them.
“Music is a medium by which you can traverse space and time,” said local Victor Rogers. Rogers and his wife, Sonia, said they were revisiting their younger years through the music, as it communicates a sense of love and human emotion.
Sonia, sitting in her reclining chair in the back of the amphitheater, called the concert “music of the heart” and that she was being transported to a simpler time.
A sixties baby, Deardra Cooper said the music took her back to being a little girl, listening to The O’Jays at family reunions. She vividly remembers her father’s green O’Jays album.
Angela Jones-Eddins traveled to South Florida from Philadelphia to see The O’Jays with her cousin. She said she loves them because their music reminds her of a time when “music meant something to people, and words had meaning.”
Some believed that, besides the good music, the difficult period in American history during which both groups were established and achieved popularity, was what made the music so remarkable.
“This music was a turn in history,” said Daphne Blake, who grew up listening to The O’Jays.
There was definitely nostalgia in the air.
Celebrating her 74th birthday, Edwina Howard said it was special to be attending with her best friend.
Ardent fan Johnny Stewart, who claims to have only missed one O’Jays concert, said he wanted to be a part of this momentous occasion as The O’Jays say goodbye to a long-cherished era.
With a smile on his face, David Ashley said he’d been listening to The O’Jays and The Manhattans for more than 35 years, and would listen to their music while serving in the military and traveling around the country.
Fan Bernice Harris noted it was a bittersweet night because it was the farewell tour, but said she was happy to be a part of it.
“I don’t know anything but this music,” she said.
An outdoor venue, the amphitheater proved to be a space where everyone could feel comfortable attending and socializing with others.
Cooper also felt it was a great opportunity to bond with friends and create memories. She remarked that people can’t take these experiences for granted, especially after the pandemic, where many were lost who would want to be here today.
Like everyone else, she was overjoyed to have the chance to reflect back on and appreciate the music from her childhood.
"Their music feels like home," said Cooper.