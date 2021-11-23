The Miami-Dade County Chapter of The Links recently celebrated 35 years of service.
The milestone was celebrated via YouTube with a program that included musical renditions by guest artists as well as memorable tributes from members who have moved out of the Miami community but recalled the special friendships made there that have remained steadfast over the years.
Special acknowledgments were made by Regina Jollivette Frazier, The Links ninth national president, who reminisced on the chartering of the Miami-Dade County Chapter when she served as vice president in1986.
“One of the things I remember most about that day was the excitement in the room at the Intercontinental Hotel Chopin Plaza in downtown Miami. You could feel the love of each of the women who were sincere friends with each other. It was indeed a special day for all,” said Jollivette Frazier.
Chapter presidents from 1986 to present day were spotlighted while sharing personal sentiments of impacts made in either the arts, services to youth, health or human services.
“I love being in company of extraordinary women creating extraordinary things,” said Dolores S. Washington, chapter organizer and fourth chapter president. “Basically, that was our vision when Jessie, Geneva and I gathered to select women in the Miami community who possessed the talent to create projects that would implement the mission of The Links.”
The Links, founded in 1946, is one of the oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of women who are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of Black Americans and other persons of African ancestry. It boasts a membership of 16,000 professional women in 292 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the United Kingdom.