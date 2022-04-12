After Kanye West bailed out of headlining the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last week, organizers announced a new lineup to replace the 44-year-old rapper just days before the festival.
R&B sensation The Weeknd and house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia will fill West’s performance slots this Sunday and on April 24. The festival will run from April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, Calif.
The 32-year-old Canadian singer wooed fans last year with an unforgettable Super Bowl LV halftime show in his signature sparkly red vest while surrounded by dozens of masked dancers. Known for hit singles “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Earned It,” and “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd will headline the festival for the second time.
West, who recently changed his name to Ye, has reportedly made the decision to remain out of the public eye while seeking help following social media rants against his former wife, Kim Kardashian, and her comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson. He also sat out of the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Though earning five Grammy nominations and winning two awards, West was barred from performing at the show because of what the Recording Academy called “concerning online behavior” and an existing feud with comedic host Trevor Noah.
Travis Scott, who was set to perform alongside West at Coachella, has also dropped out. Remaining top acts now include Lil Baby, Daniel Caesar, Ari Lennox, Big Sean, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.
The decision to back out has cost West an $8.5 million paycheck. According to recent reports, The Weeknd was expected to receive far less despite agreeing to fill West’s top spot on short notice while the festival pocketed the rest. After threatening to quit the show, too, he secured the same deal.
Before West backed out, a Change.org petition with nearly 50,000 signatures pressured festival organizers to remove him from the lineup.
“No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well,” wrote Caramello Marie, who started the petition. “Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform.”
West removed all posts from his Instagram account and deleted all tweets since a Nov. 4, 2020, post that seem to imply a 2024 run for president.