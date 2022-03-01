Telling the story of a white, affluent family who, over dinner with Black artist Charlotte Cummings, is unexpectedly faced with its own racial privilege, “The White Card” is challenging and uncomfortable. Still, director Lydia Fort encourages audience members to see the play – and the self-reflection it inherently demands – as a gift.
Written by Claudia Rankine and now having made its way to the GableStage theater, the play covers a series of intensifying topics – from the discriminatory backlash faced by famed tennis players and sister duo Venus and Serena Williams to the harsh realities of mass incarceration and police brutality. This goes on until a crescendo is reached, and the tension in the room becomes almost too much to bear.
Iain Batchelor, who plays Eric Schmidt, a naive art collector who throughout the night attempts to avoid harsh topics to no avail, says it’s through these very circumstances – characterized by the unrelenting confrontation from which he says “the characters cannot get away” – that the nuances of white privilege are unveiled.
As a result, the play can cause audience members to shift in their seats, especially if they find themselves in any way identifying with the very characters that are being challenged – but that’s exactly the point.
“Even if you have begun to do the work in terms of acknowledging your own white privilege,” Batchelor said, “it allows you a way in which to dig through it and see whether you have a chain with anything that goes on in the play in your own life.”
The irony is that, at a glance, the characters seem to mean well, yet their complicity in systemic racism becomes increasingly apparent as the play goes on, with viewers eventually reminded that even silence is its own evil.
“White folks can decide if they’re going to spend time thinking about race,” said Fort. “Folks of color don’t have that ability. You can’t turn it off.”
But the play isn’t limited to a white audience. Even Charlotte – currently being played by Rita Cole until March 6, after which Lela Elam will assume the role – undergoes a sense of character development as she questions the impact her art has on the world. Cole believes there’s a lesson here for everyone, who shared that she’s been greatly affected by the play herself.
Ever since performing “The White Card,” she says, she thinks twice as her younger brother, a Black man, leaves the house to hang out with friends. The goodbyes are a bit more fearful now that she’s been made so acutely aware of the realities of Black existence.
Her newfound awareness was motivated by one particular line that she delivers early on in the play, as things only begin to get heated. Charlotte tells Virginia Spencer, a white mother who attempts to compare her own worries and fears with those of a Black woman, that the one thing Virginia will never experience is the mourning of the death of a stranger with whom she has only one shared feature: the color of her skin.
Despite the troubling subject matter, there are moments of comedic relief, moments when the script seems so satirical in nature that one can’t help but laugh at a character’s total lack of self-awareness – that is, until you realize that even these moments are painstakingly rooted in reality.
Still, the real power of the play comes from the subtleties, the small, subconscious remarks known as microaggressions which oftentimes lead to the more complex discussions within the play.
“I’ve had some experiences that are like, outright aggression in my face,” said Fort. “I’ve been spit at, called certain names, but those are like instances that I can count on my hand. Microaggressions are like, every day.”
Behind the scenes
But Fort put those experiences aside while directing the play, instead focusing on how she could best facilitate the cast’s own learning process. After all, the audience members aren’t the only ones with homework to do.
“I felt like what Claudia, the playwright, was asking of the audience – to go home and to really look at themselves and challenge themselves – I wanted to bring that to the rehearsal room,” she said. “We had space to interrogate ourselves and not have to tiptoe around each other.”
Fort began rehearsals by holding a mirror up to the actors themselves. They were asked to question how their identities shaped how freely they navigate through the world. Batchelor says facing his own privilege was inevitable.
“You recognize things that have happened and that have just skated by you,” he said.
Then came the research. The crew went through articles, lectures and videos on various issues, including white fragility and “post traumatic slave syndrome,” a term coined by Joy DeGruy. Ph.D., to mark the lingering and institutionalized effects of slavery on modern people.
In the most realistic play that she’s worked on to date, Fort’s personal touch persisted in this very atmosphere behind the scenes, where she prioritized the emotional well-being of the cast despite having to present such sensitive topics.
“It’s a testament to Lydia in terms of the way that she built a space where both the Black and white members of our company could find a way to do many things at the same time: heal, learn, admit fault, ask uncomfortable questions. I think that’s why our rehearsal process moved forward,” said Batchelor.
Fort incorporated a safe word, for instance, in case one of the crew members ever felt overwhelmed. Luckily, or rather in virtue of her empathetic approach, the word was never used.
“We watched certain videos together that were hard to watch, but you could feel the love and support in the room,” Cole said. “Even though we had to be COVID-safe and distanced, there was still a kinetic energy in the room where it was like, ‘Ah, I’m right here with you’ – and we still feel it to this day on the stage.”
Cole describes it as the most difficult character she’s had to play in her 20 years of acting. But, just like Batchelor, it’s a character she’s proud to have taken on – one that feels like more than just another gig.
“[‘The White Card’] is rich, and it’s beautiful and empowering, even,” Fort said. “When we let ourselves be open to things, I think the gifts are really rewarding, and I think this is one of those plays that feels like a gift.”
The production will run at GableStage in Coral Gables until March 27; each performance will be followed by an open discussion led by Katie Christie of Voices United.
“What do you do now? That’s the open question to audience members,” said Batchelor. “What’s your next step, because this conversation hasn’t gone away. It’s not like this conversation finished with the civil rights movement in the ’60s. It’s ever-present, and it will continue.”
“Figure out where you stand,” added Cole. “That’s the takeaway. Figure out where you stand – and are you okay with where you stand? If not, how are you going to do the homework to get better or to make a difference?”
Tickets for “The White Card” are available at GableStage.org.