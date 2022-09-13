After being groomed by Black music royalty for more than half their lives and a brief hiatus brought on by the pandemic, The Womack Sisters are stepping out of the shadows and forging their own path in the music industry.
Last Friday, the up-and-coming girl group trio celebrated the release of its six-song debut EP, “Legacy,” at Swan in Miami’s Design District. Surrounded by friends and fans, the three real-life sisters delivered live performances of “Lost for Words” and “Blocked” from the new mini album, which is now streaming on the Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music and Pandora platforms.
Though based in Los Angeles, the women’s connection to Miami entertainment lawyer Allen Jacobi, who helped them jumpstart their musical career, is what drove them to have their listening party here.
From glamorous outfits to flamboyant 1960s-inspired hairstyles and even their soulful tracks, BG, Kucha and Zeimani Womack want to expose the world to their distinctive sound – think Jazmine Sullivan meets R&B duo Chloe x Halle and Amy Winehouse – while honoring the musical geniuses that preceded them.
“It’s about keeping everything that’s been created alive,” said Zeimani. “When it comes to the big hair and elaborate clothes, our look is always going to represent high fashion whether we’re doing a modern look or a throwback look. We’re always going to bring the glam.”
Their music and appearance, she said, represents the fierce nature of Black people and women like themselves in the music industry, who have had to kick down doors to get to where they are.
Born to Linda and Cecile Womack, music undoubtedly runs in trio’s blood. Their maternal grandfather, Sam Cooke, was known as the “King of Soul.” Cooke’s protégé, the late Bobby Womack, was their uncle.
At a young age, they recall spending most of their days traveling as their parents’ band, Womack & Womack, toured both nationally and internationally tours. The family of nine traveled to LA, West Virginia, the Bahamas, Europe and Asia, and even migrated to Africa from the U.S. for some time in search of their roots.
“We were all raised on tour with them,” said BG, the eldest of the singing group, of their parents. “When they gave us the opportunity to sing background for them, that’s when we realized we loved performing. It was a great experience coming up in the studio, learning about music firsthand and getting a chance to see how deals were made.”
“We started as roadies first,” recalled Kucha, explaining how each of her six siblings unwrapped some sort of musical talent. “As we started to get older, that’s when we were really able to start crafting our sound and what we wanted to do in the industry.”
Only three of the Womack children indulged in the idea of forming a group: BG, the free spirit and analytic thinker who brings an old-school gospel feel to each song; Zeimani, the firecracker and fashionista who channels emotions through song; and Kucha, whose vocal style mirrors her father and musical inspirations like Lauryn Hill and Dinah Washington.
“It wasn’t set in stone what we were going to become,” said Zeimani. “But [the idea for a group] started to form when we noticed that a few of us would gravitate toward performance more, so we ended up spending more time on it together. It just kind of gradually happened. But our father saw it in us and nurtured it.”
But it wasn’t until 2017 that The Womack Sisters group was born with the release of its first project, the hit single “Darling,” which was written and produced solely by them.
“‘Darling’ was a big moment for us because we did it all ourselves,” said BG. “We were going through some situations with some labels and writers that were interested in working with us, but they wanted to change our vision and interfere with where we wanted to go with our music. So we took a leap and put our own money into putting out our own project and we realized we had what it takes.”
The release of the debut single was also a significant milestone because it paid homage to “Darling, Come Back Home” by The Womack Brothers, also known as The Valentinos – the first R&B group the sisters’ late father and his four brothers formed.
“We wanted to pay tribute to The Womack Brothers because they paved the way for The Womack Sisters to do what we’re doing now,” explained BG. “It was a turning point for us when we put our own project out.”
“Music is relief, it’s finding who you are and sharing it with others,” said Zeimani. “So we wanted a direct line between us and our listeners ... our music is definitely for the soul.”
The musical ensemble wrote and released various songs after “Darling,” including “Lies,” “All I Need,” “Doin’ Time” and “Come Back,” which streamed on SoundCloud.
Now, post-pandemic and with a handful of original songs, the sisters say they are ready to leave their own legacy behind.
Each single carries its own message of hope, encouraging listeners to take part in creating a brighter future whether that’s building the courage to leave toxic environments or taking a stand.
One song featured on the EP not written by the siblings is a rendition of Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come.” They hope that by revisiting one of his most influential compositions, they can spread a message of unity and strength.
“The reason why we thought it was so important to include the song is because when our grandfather wrote this song, sadly we were experiencing a lot of things we are [still] experiencing now,” said Zeimani, “as far as us not having a voice as women and as Black people. We are being cornered and pushed aside, our people are being killed and nothing is really changing, and I feel it’s a repeat [of the past].”