From energetic high-flying acrobatics to melodic tributes to some of the world’s greatest musicians, calendars are filling up with tons of productions at local venues in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
Below is a selection of four top picks to leave the house for this month and in early May.
Robert Glasper joins Nu Deco Ensemble for season closing
Miami-based Nu Deco Ensemble will wrap up its season with an orchestral concert April 30 at Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, featuring four-time Grammy Award-winning jazz pianist, producer and songwriter Robert Glasper.
The Houston native released the third installment of his ongoing album series earlier this year, “Black Radio III,” and is a leader in bridging musical and artistic genres such as jazz, hip-hop, neo-soul and more. His breakout crossover record “Black Radio,” changed the face of R&B music and established him as the musician of choice for some of the world’s most iconic artists, from Kendrick Lamar to the late J Dilla.
The night will also feature George Walker’s “Lyric for Strings” – a Nu Deco reimagination of Valerie Coleman’s ”Afro Cuban Concerto” – and a symphonic exploration of the music of the Godfather of Soul, James Brown. Show starts at 8 p.m.; tickets are $35-$95.
High-flying African-influenced performance returns
Knight Concert Hall will also host the free “Family Fest: Afrique en Cirque” May 7. Powered by daring acrobatics, choreography and the melodious sounds of the kora, Kalabanté Productions offers a highly colorful show led by artistic director Yamoussa Bangoura.
The multidisciplinary artist of Guinean origin founded the production company (Kalabanté meaning “child go-getter, ambitious, with exceptional courage” in the Susu language) in 2007 in Canada. He aims to highlight and promote the African arts to audiences worldwide through dance, modern circus arts and music. Productions from the group include “Kô Ryass,” “Kumbaya,” “Uno” and “Kira Néné.”
“When people come to see us, I want them to feel like they’re in Africa,” Bangoura told The Miami Times. “They will see how (the) community gets together and how they celebrate; how they dance, how they sing, the energy they have.”
He not only wants audiences to feel the movements of the performers or beat of the drums, he wants everyone to get up and move.
“We make you (feel) really high energy,” Bangoura said. “I want people to feel the drum, the beat (in their) heart, so that people will get involved. We’re going to make them sing. They will be part of the show.”
The show is at 1:30 p.m. and admission is free.
Worship in song at “Festival of Praise”
Gospel music superstars Fred Hammond, Israel Houghton and Hezekiah Walker will take the Au-Rene Theater stage at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts next month for the return of the “Festival of Praise” tour, which was halted due to the pandemic.
The gospel extravaganza promises to be an unforgettable “hand-clapping and foot-stomping, get up out your seat” explosion, with production and stage sets unmatched by any other gospel tour.
Hammond, a singer/songwriter and music producer, has been widely considered a leading pioneer of the contemporary gospel music genre since 1985. As a solo artist, founder of urban group Commissioned and through his work with Radical for Christ combined, he has sold millions of records and topped Billboard charts.
Houghton, a six-time Grammy-winning gospel singer, band leader and bishop, can claim a career that spans 20 years with the musical collective New Breed. Walker is a Grammy Award-winning gospel music artist, the founder and leader of the Love Fellowship Choir, and pastor and bishop of the Love Fellowship Tabernacle. For more than 30 years, his music has served as anthems of hope and inspiration.
“Festival of Praise” comes to Broward May 1 at 6 p.m.; tickets are $39.50-$129.50.
An evening of Whitney Houston
Next month, celebrate the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time in “Remembering Whitney,” a tribute show presented by South Florida Legends, at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. With the accompaniment of her six-member band and dancers, Tampa Bay vocalist Latraia Savage will take you through decades of Whitney Houston’s nostalgic hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “One Moment in Time,” “I Have Nothing,” “Run to You,” “Greatest Love of All,” “I’m Every Woman” and more.
“I’m just a huge Whitney fan. She’s my favorite. What better way to honor her than to pay tribute to her and do her music justice?” Savage said. “I am truly honored just to honor her.”
Savage is well known for covering a variety of genres, including jazz, R&B, country, dance, Motown and more. She’ll dress the part, too – she’ll sport the hair, the wardrobe – “the whole shebang,” she said.
“I’ve been doing a lot of research with videos. Watching a lot of her mannerisms and just little quirky things that she does that most people don’t pay attention to,” said Savage. “Those things that make a Whitney show a Whitney show. Also making some unique arrangements on some of her material, you know, to make it our own and make it interesting for the audience. If you were to be in a room with Whitney, I want to put you as close to that as I can possibly get.”
There are two showings on May 7 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; tickets are $49-$59.