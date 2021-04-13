Simple swaps to more nutritious ingredients paired with healthier preparation methods, such as baking chicken rather than frying it, can help you make more nutrition-based choices. This Baked Chicken Parmesan offers the best of both worlds, providing a 30-minute meal that allows you to spend less time in the kitchen without forgoing healthy habits, at a much more waistline-friendly 650 calorie count.
INGREDIENTS
- 2/3 cup whole-wheat Panko breadcrumbs
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning medley, with garlic
- 3/4 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
- 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1 pound thick spaghetti, prepared according to package directions
- 3 cups prepared tomato and basil sauce, warmed
PREPARATION
- Preheat oven to 400° F. Line a rimmed half-sheet pan with parchment paper; set aside.
- Combine breadcrumbs, Italian seasoning, and 1/4 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese in a shallow dish or pie plate, stirring with a fork until blended.
- Pour melted butter into another shallow dish or pie plate. Working with one chicken thigh at a time, dip each side in melted butter to coat. Press butter-dipped chicken into breadcrumbs, coating well on both sides. Place breaded chicken onto prepared baking sheet and repeat with remaining chicken thighs.
- Drizzle remaining melted butter over breaded chicken, then bake 8 minutes; turn chicken over and continue baking an additional 7 minutes, to crisp the other side.
- Remove chicken from oven, spoon two tablespoons pasta sauce over each chicken thigh and evenly sprinkle remaining grated parmesan cheese over all.
- Return chicken to oven and continue baking an additional 5 minutes, or until cooked through.
- Serve chicken over hot cooked spaghetti topped with additional pasta sauce.