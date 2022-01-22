King

Ian Alexander Jr. and Regina King

 (Via Instagram)

Ian Alexander Jr., the son of actor and director Regina King, has died by suicide at the age of 26.

Alexander was a musician and DJ and was professional known by the name Desduné. Earlier this month he released a single, "Green Eyes," and was scheduled to perform in Los Angeles.

"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time," a statement from King said.

He was King's only child, from her marriage to record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

To get help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There is also a crisis text line. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454

Tags

Load comments