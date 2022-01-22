Ian Alexander Jr., the son of actor and director Regina King, has died by suicide at the age of 26.
Alexander was a musician and DJ and was professional known by the name Desduné. Earlier this month he released a single, "Green Eyes," and was scheduled to perform in Los Angeles.
"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time," a statement from King said.
He was King's only child, from her marriage to record producer Ian Alexander Sr.
To get help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There is also a crisis text line. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454