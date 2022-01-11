Sidney Poitier, the legendary Bahamian actor and Hollywood’s first Black movie star, has died. He was 94.
His many memorable credits include roles in “No Way Out,” “A Raisin in the Sun,” “Lilies of the Field,” “The Greatest Story Ever Told,” “A Patch of Blue,” “To Sir, With Love,” “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” among others. He was the first Black man to win the best actor Oscar for his role in “Lilies of the Field,” in 1964.
Within minutes of the announcement regarding his passing, tributes came pouring in.
“For over 80 years, Sidney and I laughed, cried and made as much mischief as we could. He was truly my brother and partner in trying to make this world a little better. He certainly made mine a whole lot better.” – Harry Belafonte in a statement
“It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend. He was a gentle man and opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years. God bless him and his family.” – Denzel Washington in a statement
“My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher. The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious, eloquent life. I treasured him. I adored him. He had an enormous soul I will forever cherish.” – Oprah Winfrey on Instagram
“Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together. He also opened doors for a generation of actors.” – Former President Barack Obama on Twitter
“The grace and class that this man has shown throughout his entire life, the example he set for me, not only as a Black man but as a human being will never be forgotten.” – Tyler Perry on Facebook
“Sidney was my inspiration, my guiding light, my friend.” – Morgan Freeman on Twitter
“This is a big one. No words can describe how your work radically shifted my life. The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity you brought to your roles showed us that we, as Black folks, mattered!!! It was an honor.” – Viola Davis on Instagram
“If you wanted the sky I would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high… To Sir. with Love. Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars.” – Whoopi Goldberg on Twitter
“Sidney Poitier, your last sunset with us is the dawn of many generations rising in the path of light you blazed. We will always hold you in our hearts and forever speak your name.” – Debbie Allen on Twitter
“The last time I saw Sidney was at a golf course in LA. I saw him across the room and walked toward him with my hand out to shake his. Ignoring my hand, he opened both of his arms wide and embraced me warmly. Then he let me go and held me at arm's length staring me in my eyes and said in his signature cadence, ‘I dig what you do, my man.’ I almost fainted.” – Don Cheadle in a statement
“Today, the world has lost an icon, and I have lost one of my dearest friends, the great Sidney Poitier. He was a man of grace, integrity and someone I long admired. He is in a class by himself.” – Motown founder Berry Gordy in a statement
“Sidney Poitier is quite literally the reason why I wanted to become an artist. ... There are very few people that I quake in the presence of. Rest easy, GOAT.” – Keith Powell on Twitter
“Few artists have contributed more to the Civil Rights Movement than Sidney Poitier. As an actor, he was determined not to be defined by his race, but he pointedly refused roles that perpetuated negative stereotypes. His charm and grace, both onscreen and off, helped to open hearts and minds as the nation challenged segregation and discrimination.” – Marc H. Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, in a statement.
Early on, Poitier made a conscious decision to reject roles that weren’t consistent with his values or that reflected badly upon his race.
“(Blacks) were so new in Hollywood. There was almost no frame of reference for us except as stereotypical, one-dimensional characters,” Poitier told Oprah Winfrey in a 2000 interview. “I had in mind what was expected of me – not just what other Blacks expected, but what my mother and father expected. And what I expected of myself.”
He also told Winfrey that as a struggling young actor, he turned down a role that paid $750 a week because he didn’t like the character, a janitor who didn’t respond after thugs killed his daughter and threw her body on his lawn.
“I could not imagine playing that part. So I said to myself, ‘That’s not the kind of work I want.’ And I told my agent that I couldn’t play the role,” Poitier said. “He said, ‘Why can’t you play it? There’s nothing derogatory about it in racial terms,’ and I said, ‘I can’t do it.’ He never understood.”
Still, by the late 1950s, Poitier was landing regular acting work. Despite his early success, Poitier struggled with casting and with backlash from his own people.
His choice of roles was limited to what white-run studios would produce. Racial taboos precluded him from most romantic parts, although his roles broke ground while helping audiences of the 1950s and ’60s to see Black people not just as servants, but as doctors, teachers and detectives. But Black people sometimes criticized him for portraying roles they deemed were sanitized by Hollywood and pandered to whites.
“It’s been an enormous responsibility,” Poitier told Winfrey. “And I accepted it and I lived in a way that showed how I respected that responsibility. I had to. In order for others to come behind me, there were certain things I had to do.”
Speaking in a 1967 interview, Poitier said, “It's a choice, a clear choice. If the fabric of the society were different, I would scream to high heaven to play villains and to deal with different images of Negro life that would be more dimensional. But I'll be damned if I do that at this stage of the game.”
In the late actor’s own memoir, “The Measure of a Man,” he wrote: “I felt very much as if I were representing 15, 18 million people with every move I made.”
The youngest of seven children, Poitier was born several months premature in Miami on Feb. 20, 1927. His parents were tomato farmers who often traveled to and from Florida and the Bahamas. He was sent to live with an older brother in Miami at age 15, but he didn’t stay long. He headed north to New York with dreams of becoming an actor, but had trouble reading scripts with limited schooling.
While working as a restaurant dishwasher, he befriended an elderly waiter who worked with Poitier for weeks to improve his reading, grammar, writing and diction. Before long, he landed work with the American Negro Theatre, where he took acting lessons, softened his Bahamian accent and landed a stage role as an understudy to Harry Belafonte. This led to roles on Broadway and eventually caught the attention of Hollywood. The rest is history.
Accepting a life achievement award from the American Film Institute in 1992, Poitier spoke to a new generation.
“To the young African American filmmakers who have arrived on the playing field, I am filled with pride you are here,” he said. “I am sure, like me, you have discovered it was never impossible, it was just harder.”
In 2009, President Barack Obama awarded Poitier the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, saying, “It’s been said that Sidney Poitier does not make movies, he makes milestones ... milestones of artistic excellence, milestones of America’s progress.”