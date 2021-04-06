An official documentary chronicling the history of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has been released. Narrated by Phylicia Rashad, "Twenty Pearls" journeys through 113 provocative years. Only 40 years past the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, nine Black college women enrolled at Howard University, where they organized and built a sisterhood in 1908 now known as AKA.
The organization has grown to more than 300,000 members internationally and was pivotal during watershed moments that have impacted American history. Through narration, interviews and archival assets, viewers will see how Alpha Kappa Alpha impacted the Harlem Renaissance, World War II, NASA, civil rights, women’s rights, and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), culminating in the election of the first woman, Black American and Asian American vice president of the United States of America.
Interviews include Alpha Kappa Alpha International President and CEO Dr. Glenda Glover, Vice President Kamala Harris, Miss Universe Ireland 2019 Fionnghuala O’Reilly, Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch, Anna Eleanor Roosevelt, and many more.
"Twenty Pearls" tells the universal and historic stories that surround the founding of the sorority and also the intimate stories of some of its members.
“Telling our own story is essential to preserving our history and uplifting the culture,” said Glover. “Alpha Kappa Alpha’s remarkable 113-year journey is punctuated by stories of history-makers, ceiling-breakers, public servants and ordinary women who have changed the course of American history. Through this beautifully written and narrated odyssey, this film highlights, in undeniable ways, the vision, courage, tenacity, determination and power of Black women, while dispelling any age-old questions about the relevance of HBCUs and the Divine 9.”
The film production marks another first for AKA. The sorority is the first Black American Greek-letter organization to distribute a full-length, feature documentary film.
“The documentary is a visual gem replete with historical and contemporary nuggets about the visionary founders and impactful service of the first black greek sorority," said Tammy Reed, President, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Alpha Alpha Beta Omega Chapter. "The presentation exceeded my expectations. I am thrilled that we have documented our history through a well-produced, comprehensive presentation that gives everyone an opportunity to learn about the significant contributions of AKA and the impact we continue to make globally."
“Twenty Pearls" premiered on Friday, March 26, on Comcast Xfinity Black Experience and Comcast Xfinity platforms, Xfinity.com, XfinityFlex internet and Xfinity Mobile.
The documentary will now be distributed across North America through on demand to Comcast and a host of other companies. Check your cable guide for availability.