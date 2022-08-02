Tyler Perry will receive an honorary AARP award for uplifting communities and helping people “overcome various obstacles” through his foundation.
AARP announced Thursday that Perry will receive its honorary Purpose Prize award during a live ceremony Oct. 25. The famed filmmaker-actor- philanthropist will be recognized for his work through The Perry Foundation.
Perry’s foundation – which launched in 2006 – has focused on aiding several initiatives such as education, health, human rights, technology and global sustainability. Some of his charitable efforts include building a home for a great-grandmother of seven who lost everything in a fire; surprising kids with a trip to Disney World; and holding a camp quarantine at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.
Five individuals will be awarded the AARP Purpose Prize, which honors people age 50 and older who are making a difference through their “knowledge and life experience.”
AARP said 10 previously named Purpose Prize fellows will also be honored. Each of them will receive a $10,000 award to further the mission of their respective organizations. It also announced the return of its Inspire Award for a second year. The general public can vote for the AARP Purpose Prize winner they want to win the award, which grants the recipient an additional $10,000 for their organization.