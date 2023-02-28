Live Arts Miami at Miami Dade College presents Urban Bush Women’s latest dance-theater piece, “Haint Blu,” at The Historic Hampton House March 9-12. The show will offer Miami audiences an immersive and interactive experience as UBW explores the Brownsville community’s history.
UBW, founded in 1984 by choreographer Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, is a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based performance ensemble and dance company under the artistic direction of Chanon Judson and Mame Diarra Speis.
“Haint Blu” is a commissioned project by Live Arts Miami to honor Black history and recall the movements and stories of the Brownsville community using performance as a source of healing. The project features a team of visual artists, designers, musicians and writers, and includes Miami-based artists.
“‘Haint Blu’ aims to take audiences through movement into stillness and rest: remembering, reclaiming, releasing and restoring,” said Speis. "The Hampton House is critical as it contains many histories and stories of Miami’s Black community. It is important to converse with those stories and honor the safe haven the place has been for many people over time.”
The Historic Hampton House was a social center of the South for Black Americans, and a hot spot for such luminaries such as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Sammy Davis Jr., Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Muhammad Ali. Performers will use various spaces in the house as “stages.”
“The Hampton House is a valuable piece of Miami’s history and it’s the only segregated hotel of that era still standing,” said Jacqui Colyer, Historic Hampton House executive director. “We are honored to have the world-renowned Urban Bush Women activate our space with this singular work of art.”
Audiences can enjoy curated local food vendors while touring the restored hotel and museum March 9-11 at 7:30 p.m. and March 12 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and available online at LiveArtsMiami.org.