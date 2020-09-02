The pandemic has been hard on many industries, especially on entertainment and the arts. Movie theaters have been closed for months, yet independent filmmakers face the tough task of investing thousands of dollars on production and hiring actors, despite the risk of infection and not knowing when – or if – they’ll have a platform for sharing their work.
In acknowledgment of the complexities of filmmaking in the current environment, the annual Miami Urban Film Festival extended its submission deadline this year and the event will now be held virtually, from Sept. 4-14, courtesy of the Urban Streaming Network.
In ordinary times, the three-day event is presented by the Florida Film House over Labor Day weekend at the Lyric Theater in historic Overtown, once a mecca for Black arts and culture during segregation. The festival is dedicated to educating, exposing and providing distribution opportunities for a new generation of filmmakers. It is first and foremost, however, a celebration of global culture-driven content that shares the stories of young filmmakers and their communities.
"We are committed to pushing the culture forward one film at a time," said Marco “Mall” Molinet, co-founder of Urban Film Festival, “and providing filmmakers the tools and skills they need to thrive in this ever-changing industry.”
Filmmakers have found ways to thrive while following social distancing rules, but the struggle for recognition in major cities remains difficult. Urban Film Festival provides them with a unique showcase.
Carlton Heard
“You have to keep on going no matter how many No’s you get and the struggles you face,” said 27-year-old filmmaker Carlton Heard.
Heard was born and raised in a middle-class family in Athens, Georgia. He played football starting at age 9 as a quarterback. He continued his football path as a wide receiver at Clarke Central High School, where he took his first film class.
“My sophomore year, I would make my own videos at home,” said Heard. “I took classes and I just learned the software.”
But he never thought about pursuing filmmaking as a career.
“It didn’t know I could have a career doing this,” Heard said. He thought football would be his ticket to fame. “Everybody who plays has dreams to make it big so they can take care of their family,” he added.
Heard played wide receiver at the University of South Carolina while majoring in sociology, but never got close to the NFL draft. After graduating in 2015, he worked as a personal trainer. He got his first film gig in 2017 making diagnostic commercials for the South Carolina trucking company Diesel Laptops.
“I was just making videos,” said Heard. “I was excited that I could actually be doing something that I loved that’s not only football. I love creating and storytelling.”
Heard shot his film “The Black Hole” as a passion project in June 2020 with a budget of $700. With a limited production team and only one actor, he filmed the entire project in his Atlanta home and neighborhood. It took him a month to shoot and edit.
“I brought the same type of drive and ambition that I have for football to film,” said Heard. “I had my daughter, Haylie, in her jumper, jumping up and down, and my wife holding the boom pole.”
The film stars 28-year-old Georgia actor Cedrick Cooper, who plays the Black man living in America and feeling trapped inside a hole engulfing him in the trauma of unjust killings of unarmed Black people. The concept takes you on a ride similar to the 1993 film “Groundhog Day.”
“I was really angry about the George Floyd incident,” said Heard. “It felt like [racial violence] kept happening every single day, which pumped the idea of living the same day over and over.”
His film has amassed over 10,000 views on Instagram. While he continues pursuing his art, Heard creates commercials as a video producer for Georgia Power.
Marcellus Cox
Another filmmaker who will present his work at the festival is 32-year-old Marcellus Cox, who shot his film on a tight schedule.
“We shot everything within a week,” said Cox. “We just barely made the deadline.”
In contrast to the short production schedule, he spent more than a decade writing his film, “Mickey Hardaway,” and amassing a budget of almost $4,000.
Cox was born and raised in Los Angeles. From age 11, he fell in love with film. He likes thrillers, live-action animation and sci-fi. By the time he entered his freshman year at Washington Preparatory High School, he had submerged himself in film.
“Meeting the film teacher opened my eyes up to films and I really studied them,” said Cox. “He would send me links to scripts and recommended movies, which kind of added fuel to my fiery passion.”
Cox received his bachelor’s in film from El Camino Community College in Torrance, California, in 2008. Releasing his first short film, “Rise Up,” six years later, was the starting point of his career.
After “Rise Up” he made a series of short films. His most notable work is the 2017 short film “Rolling In The Deep,” about a WWII Black veteran who travels back home to South Carolina and honors his late father by eating at a whites-only diner. It aired on ABC, FOX, CBS, PBS and Shorts TV.
Last year, Cox says, an investor offered him $900,000, but then backed out.
“We had agents locked in, the actors that we wanted, and at the very last minute, the investor vanished on us,” said Cox. “It’s not a done deal until the film is made.”
He began shooting on his own dime, but faced many challenges because of the pandemic.
“The actors were nervous about working with each other because they didn’t know who had the virus or not,” said Cox. “We had the actors get tested for the virus, and once they were negative, we began shooting.”
Shooting for just a week while social distancing was difficult. Actors dropped out.
“It’s hard to do anything with limits that are beyond your control,” said Cox, who learned to adapt quickly. “If you can ensure everyone’s safety while on set, the production gets easier.”
He’s currently working full-time as a grocery clerk. But he is saving up to make more films.
“I just want to be a good filmmaker,” Cox said. “If you don’t love my work, at least you like it, and that’s good enough for me.”
Darren Heard
Darren Heard is a 44-year-old filmmaker who moved to Miami in 2013 from his native New Jersey. He loved the movies growing up, but enlisted in the military at ag 19 to support his young family. Now retired from the armed services, he works as a petroleum supply specialist while making films. He is now enrolled in Georgia’s Savannah College of Art and Design.
“Being in the military has prepared me for being on set,” said Heard. “Actually, making a movie is like going to war, but with less deaths.”
In 2017, Heard entered his student short film “Sam” into the Urban Film Festival, and ultimately won the People's Choice Award.
“I learned so much from the festival, watching masterclasses and seeing how I can better my work,” said Heard.
This year he is entering his latest feature film, “Puppy Love.” The film is loosely based on 10-year-old Heard having a crush on his neighbor. The coming-of-age film is about a boy experiencing love for the first time.
“The film is named that because I came home telling my mom I liked a girl,” Heard said. “She would say, ‘Boy, that ain’t nothing but puppy love.’”
The film concept was developed in 2017, with a budget of almost $15,000. It was shot before COVID-19, but even after a year of editing, the audience will not see the movie in its entirety.
“We had an issue with the files and a lot of footage was missing,” said Heard. “We tried to recover them but we couldn’t. Now everyone including myself will have to watch an alternate ending.”
The festival will have content continuously streaming from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the Urban Film Festival homepage. However, linked to the homepage will be the Urban Streaming Network, which will provide free unlimited access to curated filmmakers’ content along with educational tools that can be screened until Sept. 14.
With more than 140 films entered and 20 awards and numerous certificates of acknowledgment to be announced, filmmakers and viewers will find comfort in watching the show via Zoom in the comfort of their own home.
“You never know who could’ve been the next big filmmaker,” said Mall. “That’s why we have to teach and encourage people, we’re doing this for the culture.”