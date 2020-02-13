Food is an essential part of Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re celebrating yourself or your amazing relationship, food just makes this holiday of love that much better.
Looking to dine out on Feb. 14th? Here are 10 restaurants with special offers for Valentine’s Day.
Morton’s Steakhouse
Feast on a juicy steak and lobster dinner at Morton’s Steakhouse for $59 through Saturday, Feb. 15th. The dim lighting and soft music make for a perfect ambiance.
Fogo de Chão
Last year, couples who purchased a full churrasco experience at Fogo de Chão were offered a complimentary dining card of equal or greater value, redeemable for their next visit. I would only assume they would keep such a great deal this year. Savor fire-roasted meats carved tableside by Brazilian chefs, featuring other traditional side dishes including the world-famous warm cheese bread.
Ruth Chris
Share a 40 oz. Porterhouse Steak dinner or classics like Celebration Surf & Turf with your sweetheart at Ruth Chris. For $129, you’ll receive a three-course meal with salad and two sides. Available Feb. 16th, couples will receive a $25 gift towards their next visit.
STK
I heard romance starts with steak. Give in to that temptation and enjoy a tasty dinner at STK Steakhouse from Friday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 16. There will be food and beverage specials all week long.
California Pizza Kitchen
Here’s a sweet deal for two! Share an appetizer, two entrees and a dessert for $35. Guests who dine-in until Feb. 16 will receive a special offer card redeemable for a return visit and entry in the California Wine Country Sweepstakes. The winner will receive a romantic two-night stay in Sonoma, California and various winemaking activities.
Hooters
Want to get rid of some bad memories of an old flame? Shred a photo of your ex and Hooters will give you 10 free wings when you buy 10 wings at your local Hooters restaurant.
Sugar Factory
Spoil each other with whimsical desserts topped with strawberries and pink chocolate drizzle. The Sugar Factory has over 20 locations in Miami, Atlanta, New York, Virginia, Dubai, the Philippines and more across the globe.
Ocean Prime
Take advantage of Ocean Prime’s one-night-only menu featuring seafood dishes like roasted sea bass over Alaskan king crab gnocchi with champagne cream. The chain restaurant is located in major cities such as Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Washington, D.C. and more.
Hook & Reel
Getting dirty never tasted so good at this cajun, southern-style seafood restaurant. Hook and Reel’s signature seafood boils are a customer favorite and shareable. But with food this good, you might not want to.
Select chain restaurants such as Chilli’s, Waffle House, Hooters, Olive Garden, White Castle, and more also offer Valentine’s day discounts and specials at various locations.