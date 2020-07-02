Shamari Norris, 18, is hearing impaired and undeterred.
A youth member of the West Palm Beach Police Athletic League (PAL) for more than three years, Norris was the Center’s only senior this year, when the pandemic canceled year-end celebrations. He graduated from John I. Leonard High School, after successfully navigating school using a hearing device that was loaned to him by the School District. He has been hearing impaired since suffering an accident at five years old.
He’s also an artist/muralist whose artwork was scheduled to be recreated on the side of the PAL Center; but the project was suspended, due to COVID-19. Norris is a basketball player, a mentor and a solid student, say the counselors who work with him.
Now, he is seeking help with his next step in life, and the leadership at PAL is asking the community for support of this aspiring college student.
“I have worked with Shamari on his applications to Keiser University and Palm Beach State College, and now he needs assistance with affording this next goal,” said JT Taylor, program director at PAL, who has mentored Norris. “We thought that if more people knew about his story, he would receive some assistance clearing the hurdles. We set up a special donation campaign on our website specifically for him.”
PAL Center Manager Shakilya Davis said Norris wants to major in Sports Medicine at either college, but first he needs help to simply hear. He can partially hear in his left ear; not at all in his right. Davis said he needs a physician’s intervention to get properly fitted for a permanent aid.
Then, there’s school. Norris also seeks help with school tuition, if he is accepted, Taylor said. Together, they hope they can see Norris reach his goals.
“He’s one of the ones who goes beyond and helps us out a lot. He works with the younger ones. Since he’s the only senior at PAL, he is a role model for the younger PAL students,” Davis said.
Through PAL, Norris has had a safe space in which to discover his talents. Every Wednesday, he and the other PAL youth take art classes from Norton Art Museum instructors. He also has been mentored members of local law enforcement. Norris’ mural, which will be completed next year, features retired Police Officer Alphonso Brat alongside children from the downtown neighborhood.
In addition to sports and recreation, the West Palm Beach Police Athletic League offers local youth opportunities to improve their academics, experience art and culture, volunteer and form relationships with community leaders. West Palm Beach PAL is always seeking partnerships and sponsorships from organizations and residents who want to help develop the next generation. Learn more by visiting www.westpalmbeachpal.com.