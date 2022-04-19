Oolite Arts and IlluminArts partnered last weekend to highlight the work of Miami native and Oolite Arts resident artist Roscoè B. Thické III.
“Parables,” a unique musical and spoken-word performance event, wove together Thické's photography and narrative with music sung by soprano Whitney Morrison and storytelling by poet Arsimmer McCoy. The program featured works by Terence Blanchard, Jessie Montgomery, Nina Simone and others.
Morrison wowed the audience with her performance style that blends classical technique with elements of the gospel singing tradition. Her future engagements include performances with the Greek National Opera Athens, Michigan Opera Theatre, Metropolitan Opera and the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Thické is a photographer and visual artist who graduated from Miami Norland Senior High school. He uses his photography and visual artistry to tell stories that invoke feelings and a sense of understanding.
In his outstanding first solo exhibition, “ORDER MY STEPS: There are no answers here, move on,” Thické's work centers around the “Pork ‘n’ Beans Projects” in Liberty City. Here he chronicles the life of his late grandmother and the housing project where he grew up. The images explore place as a way to remember and honor the life and legacy of both. The exhibition is open now through May 15 at 924 Gallery in Miami.