Will Smith

Will Smith from the premiere of Bright in Japan.

 (Wikimedia Commons)

Actor Will Smith was banned for 10 years Friday from any events sponsored by the Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences. This ruling came after several hours of closed door deliberations, following the Oscars slap heard around the world.

  

Smith has been in the crosshairs of the Academy ever since March 27, when he walked onto the stage at the Dolby Theater and slapped comedian Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Although Smith ultimately stayed in the theater that night, and gave an emotionally charged speech while picking up his Best Actor Oscar for "King Richard," the following days saw the Academy issue statements that it would be taking disciplinary action against him and now it has.

This does not preclude Smith from being nominated during that 10-year-ban, but it would prevent him from personally accepting an award or presenting. This means he won't be presenting the award for best actress in 2023, as is customary after this year's win.

