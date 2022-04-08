Actor Will Smith was banned for 10 years Friday from any events sponsored by the Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences. This ruling came after several hours of closed door deliberations, following the Oscars slap heard around the world.
Although Smith ultimately stayed in the theater that night, and gave an emotionally charged speech while picking up his Best Actor Oscar for "King Richard," the following days saw the Academy issue statements that it would be taking disciplinary action against him and now it has.
This does not preclude Smith from being nominated during that 10-year-ban, but it would prevent him from personally accepting an award or presenting. This means he won't be presenting the award for best actress in 2023, as is customary after this year's win.