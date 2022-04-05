Will Smith’s films have grossed more than $9 billion globally, but Netflix and Sony have walked away from their projects with Smith a week after he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.
Upcoming projects that Smith expected to complete are now on hold as a result of the now infamous Oscars slap, the CBC reports. The Netflix film “Fast and Loose” and Sony’s highly anticipated sequel “Bad Boys 4” have both been at least temporary shelved, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The incident between Smith and Rock at the Oscars has pressed pause on projects that were well underway, which has had an immediate impact on Smith’s career.
“I doubt any big studio or streamer is going to take a chance in signing Will Smith until [Smith’s brand recovers], until that process is under way,” media analyst Jeff Bock said, according to the CBC.
Smith’s Apple+ drama, titled “Emancipation,” is in post-production and was poised to debut this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sony’s “Bad Boys 4” has been in “active development” and 40 script pages had already been given to Smith, but it has all been “quietly shelved,” the outlet continued.
Hollywood publicist Michael Levine was first to sound the alarm when he said Smith had “deeply damaged” his career as a result of his actions at the Oscars, according to CBC. Forbes Magazine box office analyst Scott Mendelson went on to state Smith had destroyed “a carefully crafted 30-year image of approachable, harmless and always-on movie star charisma.”
Smith recently announced his resignation from the academy.
In a lighthearted jab at last week’s incident, Grammys host Trevor Noah said during his opening monologue Sunday, “We’re going to be listening to some music. We’re going to be dancing. We’re going to be singing, we’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths, and we’re going to be giving out awards all throughout the night.”
The audience applauded.