From “Black Grove” to “West Grove,” Coconut Grove has seen many controversial changes over the years. Now, some longtime residents have again united to preserve the area’s unique history.
In collaboration with local Grove matriarchs, Vizcaya Museum & Gardens recently created “The Rich and Forgotten History of Black Coconut Grove,” a podcast that explores the origins, history and triumphs of the area’s Black community. The podcast is a three-episode series that features women who lived in the community before and after segregation.
The episodes chronicle the matriarchs’ experience in the neighborhood from the 1930s to present day, sharing stories of the community coming together in times of need, how it has evolved over the years and the hardships they have surmounted. The podcast examines crucial topics such as racism, education and segregation, and their effect on the community.
Changing the name of the area to West Grove is covert racism, says Rebecca Peterson, the podcast’s host and the community programs manager at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens. One of the initiative’s goals is to show people how the community’s history is being erased as families are displaced by gentrification and developers hiking up prices.
Although the podcast target audience is the Grove community itself, the women hope to use episode content as instructional material in classrooms. They plan to use their stories of overcoming obstacles to show Black children and youth that they do have a place in this world – and can be successful despite what they may have been told or shown by society.
In addition to Peterson, the podcast features Leona Cooper Baker, Carol Ann Davis Henley, Edwina Winifred Marie Prime (who died in 2021), Thelma Anderson Gibson, Enid Pinkney, Iral Porter and Clarice Cooper.
The relationship between Vizcaya and the women began in 2019, when Vizcaya invited them to explore the shared history between the museum and the Grove area. Baker says she was won over by Vizcaya’s commitment to uncover this history. Since then, they have been working together to create a multiplatform initiative to share the matriarchs’ stories and life experiences with a greater purpose of education and awareness.
In February 2020, Vizcaya collaborated with the G.W. Carver High School Alumni Association to organize a multipart panel discussion, bringing together Black community leaders to share the history of Coconut Grove through their life experiences.
While they had every intention to continue producing in-person events, COVID quickly shut down those plans. As an alternate solution, in 2021, they transformed their prior discussions into a podcast to allow these stories to live forever, as well as reach a wider audience.
“The Rich and Forgotten History of Black Coconut Grove” highlights the accomplishments of the Black women who persevered despite all obstacles. It also explores the way segregation laws were designed to marginalize them and shares the women’s personal experiences with segregation and racism.
Henley, granddaughter of Ebenezer Woodbury Franklin Stirrup, one of the original founders of Coconut Grove, said segregation served to keep Blacks inferior, not only in the minds of white people, but also among themselves. As a result, the Black community in Coconut Grove prioritized education as they felt education was the path to success.
"Mama always said that she wanted her children to get an education. She wanted us to be able to go to school and get an education so we wouldn’t have to do what she was doing, cleaning up other folks’ houses," said Gibson.
However, there was a common feeling of inferiority to whites in education.
Henley shared personal instances of experiencing those feelings when she went to school, but said she quickly realized she was more than prepared for her courses and became one of the first Black women to graduate with a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Miami. She went on to work for the federal government as a mathematician and then became assistant dean of student affairs at Howard University.
Gibson became a nurse but as a Black woman had a difficult time getting hired. She would receive job offers on paper, but when she arrived at the job site, she was constantly rejected and told they didn’t hire “Blacks” for such positions. She was ultimately hired at Jackson Memorial Hospital where she eventually became a board member, a role she enjoyed for 16 years. She is also the founder of Miami-Dade’s Women’s Chamber of Commerce and the Thelma Gibson Health Initiative.
Peterson shared that Pinkney, the first Black president of the Dade Heritage Trust, said that despite a system created to oppress them, Blacks respected themselves and were determined to succeed and value their heritage. That determination enabled them to achieve more than the world ever allowed them to imagine they could.
The women also want to teach Black youth about their extensive history and “how Blacks were more than just laborers,” said Henley. Baker said it bothers her that the younger community in the Grove is unaware of their history and doesn’t care to learn about it.
Gibson, on the other hand, sees promise in the fact that today’s youth – Black, white, Hispanic and others – have banded together to enact change.
Henley thinks the podcast is a good start to opening up dialogue about the issues their community is facing. Peterson expressed that the podcast demonstrates it’s possible to come together and respect the contributions of people who may be different from you, as well as provide people with an opportunity to challenge their own prejudices.
“What’s important is the stories and the history, and I think carrying that through is really what’s the most vital part of this relationship,” said Maria Trujillo, Vizcaya’s director of community partnerships and a longtime Coconut Grove resident.
While the podcast touches on important and sensitive issues, it also highlights how tightknit the community was, and is. The women share their stories about the way residents looked out for one another and how they all used to hang out on their front porches and tell stories.
And though “The Rich and Forgotten History of Black Coconut Grove” is only three episodes long, it’s not going anywhere. The women and Vizcaya are currently planning its next steps. While it may not be a new podcast season, it will be an immersive, educational vehicle for the women to share their stories because they have much more to tell.
“The story has not been told yet,” said Baker. “Let’s keep it going. Let’s work hard to preserve the history of our community. The only way we can do that is to pitch in and continue to work.”