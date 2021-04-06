Congresswoman Frederica Wilson knows how to make an entrance, and she’s not shy about being the center of attention if it means affecting change. The District 24 representative roams the halls of the U.S. Capitol sporting her often sequined and uniquely designed cowboy hats, a fashion statement that garners attention from anyone in her proximity.
Many are familiar with her name, if not because of the programming, initiatives and policy she has brought to the community she represents, then for her fashion sense.
Her hard-to-miss hats and matching outfits scored her the opportunity to be featured on Netflix’s new hit docuseries “Worn Stories.” Producers were delighted to get her on the show once they heard about the flashy lawmaker with an interest in stylish headwear.
“People know me because of the hat and especially the red hat, but I’m not a hat person, I’m an ensemble person,” Wilson cheekily revealed on the show, explaining that her hats are designed to match her entire attire and vice versa.
After months of scheduling issues on account of Wilson’s busy schedule, the crew finally shot the episode the day before the pandemic-induced national lockdown that went into effect last year.
“Worn Stories,” one of the streaming service’s top 10 most popular shows streaming this week, is based on Emily Spivack’s New York Times’ bestselling book of the same name, published in 2014.
The adaption is an eight-episode series featuring a diverse group of people sharing the stories and meaning behind their clothes and accessories – or lack thereof. Wilson appears in the series’ fifth episode, titled “Uniform” – and fittingly so, since her garb is a unique identifier of who she is, along with her role in Congress.
The episode explores garments worn by industry professionals and how it defines their role in society. Its focus was to describe how uniforms are interwoven into people’s identities, which sometimes may also be a reflection of their purpose.
Wilson leveraged her appearance on the show to discuss Miami’s dark and racist past, to create exposure for her 5000 Role Models drop-out prevention program where uniform wearing is enforced, and to share the inspiration behind her unique style.
“I think that even before you speak, people see you ... that is the first impression that they have of you,” Wilson told The Miami Times. “How you look, how well-groomed you are. It sends a message about how you feel about yourself and your community, about others and what you are all about. That’s [why] when you see my boys, they are sharp and they love it.”
She credits her hats for her ability to improve lives and circumstances through policy.
“You have to find your own space and identity, and once you find it you should use it to your best advantage to not only help yourself, but to help your people,” she added. “When people see me, they stop and say who is that lady? They want to know, they are curious, and that sparks conversation – and that conversation sparks help for my children.”
Whittall & Shon, a Wynwood-based hat shop that specializes in elaborate church headwear for women, got a taste of fame too with Wilson’s Netflix debut. The couple that owns the shop are friends of Wilson’s who began customizing hats to her liking when they met nearly 20 years ago.
“Not everyone sells cowboy hats, you know,” Wilson noted. “When they were (located) in South Beach, I think I bought so many cowboy hats (that) nobody could find any!”