One of the stars of outstanding Showtime ensemble series The Chi Yolonda Ross, was fortunate enough to have her very first acting gig be on the iconic sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. The Omaha native who plays former single mom and new empty nester Jada, was a background actor on the iconic series.
Ross had come to New York City hoping to work in the fashion industry and was working at a clothing store in the chic Soho section of New York City, a co-worker who did background work on SNL, fell sick. Ross tells The Miami Times, “It seemed like a fun gig and you really didn’t need to be acting, so I asked if I could fill in.” Ross filled in that Saturday and it became a regular job for her. “They kept hiring me until I got my union card and then I got an agent.”
After a while the dream of a fashion career started losing its appeal and she entertained the idea of becoming an actual actress instead. She had started to have second thoughts about the industry just around the time the store where she worked closed. “Something sparked in me and I decided to really try this acting thing,” she recalls. Her first job was at another iconic series with New York City as backdrop, the crime drama New York Undercover. It was a misleadingly auspicious beginning. The wheels turned very slowly while Ross worked as a bartender to support herself until her next gig. “I didn’t get my next audition until four years later,” she says.
Ross reveals she was pretty patient during the time it took to finally get her career going. “I knew I was shifting from one industry to another and nobody knows me so I had no expectations. I knew things wouldn’t happen overnight.” When the opportunity finally came along, she had to work extremely hard to snag it. It was for the Cheryl Dunye directed TV drama The Stranger Inside in a role which garnered Ross a nomination for Best Debut Performance at the Independent Spirit Awards. “I had to go through a month’s worth of auditions to get that part but I got it and it changed my life.”
Ross is also a self-taught actress, eschewing acting schools in New York and following her own instincts for the craft. “For me, acting is more about taking time and paying attention to things and noting how things affect you.”
Ross’ character Jada and her son Emmett, after going through a bit of a rough patch, are now great friends, something Ross believes carries both positives and drawbacks. “The fact of Jada and Emmett’s lives is that they’re the only two people in each other’s lives on a consistent basis. They're each other’s best friends, they trust each other the most. On the other side they also have to have boundaries and keep each other at a distance and work on having their own identity without the other.”
Speaking of identity, Ross’ character, having gotten Emmett out of the nest, is trying to rediscover who she is as a woman. For one thing, she has reconnected as a friend with Emmett’s father after not being on great terms much of the time Emmett was growing up. Though Jada experienced a moment of weakness when they first reconnected, they are solidly friends now. “He’s remarried so that would be a messy situation for Jada to get into. They’re now good friends and are comfortable with each other.”
Jada is also dipping her toes into the dating pool, so far without much success. “I think Jada is having the same hard time all single women have who are taking care of business and have standards. She won’t accept just any ‘ole body coming up in her life so options are limited.”
Ross says she would if she had the power to do so, like to see “Jada getting wined and dined by the right person for her and in a situation that we’ve never seen her in yet; in a completely different world from hers where she’s learning lots of new things. I love seeing characters out of their comfort zones.”