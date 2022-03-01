Professional performing artist aren’t the only ones happy to be back on stage.
While theaters were closed to audiences during the COVID lockdown, children and youth also were forced to sing, dance and play their instruments alone in their own homes and through computer screens.
Remote learning meant no show rehearsals, no choir or band practice, and no live performances. That also meant the countywide Young Talent Big Dreams (YTBD) competition went remote.
Held annually by Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre and presenting sponsor The Children’s Trust, YTBD is known for giving children and youth an opportunity to compete for free on a professional stage in front of experienced judges, an experience mirroring such reality shows as “America’s Got Talent,” “So You Think You Can Dance” and “The Voice,” among others.
Now the 12th anniversary of YTBD is back with a slate of live auditions, although with fewer outside of Actors’ Playhouse’s Coral Gables location. Auditions began Feb. 13 and continue with five more in March and April. The sole audition opportunity located within the vicinity of a Black community will be held at the Little Haiti Cultural Center April 16.
The talent competition features six individual categories including pop/rock/rap vocals, musical theatre/jazz standards/classical vocals, dance, musical instrument, original spoken word and original vocal and/or instrumental composition. Categories for groups of six or fewer members include dance, instrumental group/bands and vocal groups. Participation is limited to those ages 8-17 who reside in Miami-Dade County.
Each act is allotted up to 1 minute during their preliminary audition performance and 2 minutes for the semifinal and final-round performance. There will be a maximum of nine winners and one grand prize winner chosen during the finals.
“I am always in awe of the outstanding talent participating in the Young Talent Big Dreams contest, and of the participants’ self-confidence and stage presence,” said Barbara S. Stein, executive producing director of Actors’ Playhouse. “The event motivates participants to work toward goals that will expand their experiences through many life-cycle events, if not exceptional, successful careers in the arts.”
Past winners of the competition include Zachary Roy, who reached the semifinals on Season 15 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”; Joana Martinez, who achieved a Top 10 placement as part of Team Gwen (Stefani) on Season 17 of NBC’s “The Voice”; and Angelina Green, who went on to earn the coveted golden buzzer from judge Heidi Klum on Season 12 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” and who just starred in Nickelodeon’s musical event “California Dreaming.” Gino Cosculluela, also a YTBD alumni, brought home the third-place title on Season 16 of Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” and is currently starring on Broadway as Tommy Djilas in “The Music Man,” alongside Hugh Jackman.
“As we look at our previous winners and how successful they’ve become, we see how important it is for children and teens to have access to high-quality artistic programming. It has really solidified the value of Young Talent Big Dreams as an outlet for our youth to express themselves and let their talent shine,” said James R. Haj, Children’s Trust president and CEO. “Miami-Dade is home to so many inspiring artists and talented musicians, the next big star may be discovered right here.”
Participants in YTBD compete for prizes ranging from cash awards and performance opportunities to performing arts scholarships sponsored by SouthState Bank, Coral Gables Community Foundation and the Coral Gables Rotary Club. The grand prize winner will receive $500 in cash provided by Actors’ Playhouse and four tickets to Universal Orlando along with a hotel stay for two nights, courtesy of WSVN7 News.
Participants may compete in one individual and one group category only; performers who preregister online will be given priority audition times and be able to audition before nonregistered performers. Parental consent is required for participation in YYBD. For detailed information, including audition schedule, competition rules and registration forms, visit ActorsPlayhouse.org.