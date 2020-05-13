While staying safe at home and practicing social distancing, kids between the ages of 8-17 that live in Miami-Dade County are invited to submit preliminary round audition videos that showcase their talents. Prizes range from performing arts scholarships, cash awards and performance opportunities, plus tickets to local cultural attractions and theaters.
The grand prize winner will receive a free trip – airfare, hotel and passes for two – to attend the live Teen Choice Awards, courtesy of WSVN 7News, along with $500 in cash. In the event, that the Teen Choice Awards is canceled, WSVN 7News will provide an alternate prize of equal value.
Visit: www.StayHome.Miami