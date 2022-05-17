Atlanta rapper Lil Keed has died at the age of 24.
Lil Keed’s brother, Lil Gotit, confirmed the young rapper’s death on Saturday through Instagram, saying: “Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.”
According to TMZ, The rapper reportedly suffered from stomach pain in the days leading up to his death.
The outlet reports that Lil Keed, born Raqhid Jevon Render, was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital where his liver and kidneys started to fail – leading to his untimely death.
The rapper is said to have been clean and sober from drugs and alcohol in the time leading up to his death, but had previously struggled with substance abuse, according to various sources.
Before his death, Lil Keed was in a relationship with Quana Bandz. The couple had a 3-year-old child together, Naychur, and Bandz is reportedly pregnant with their second child.
Lil Keed signed with Atlanta-based Young Stoner Life (YSL) Records in 2018 after a mixtape got the attention of Young Thug, who founded the record label.
The official music video for his song, “Nameless” has more than 33 million views on YouTube, and the music video for his song “Snake” has more than 12 million views.
Lil Keed was set to perform at Daze in Blue, a music festival in Charlotte, N.C., this past Saturday. His final Instagram post promoted a Memorial Day weekend show in Cairo, Ga.
The rapper collaborated with several artists including YSL Records’ Gunna, also from Atlanta, for a song called “Fox 5”.
Lil Keed’s death comes days after artists associated with the YSL record label were accused of federal crimes. Rapper Young Thug was arrested in Georgia last week on racketeering charges; Gunna was one of dozens of people also indicted and arrested in Fulton County following an investigation into gang activity.