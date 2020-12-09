In preparation for the holiday season, YWCA South Florida is hosting a holiday toy drive along with its annual Winter Wonderland Festival on Dec. 21.

Understanding the need to support vulnerable communities through the holidays, the organization hosted its first in-person event since the summer quarantine mandate on Nov. 21. The drive-through Fall Festival event featured a petting zoo, food, music and an informational session to raise public awareness of the resources offered by YWCA to residents. The event was followed several days later by a Thanksgiving drive supporting hundreds of local families.

“We’ve responded to the needs of many families,” said YWCA senior development director Angelica Ramcharran.

Up next: A holiday toy drive and “Winter Wonderland Festival” that will follow the same pattern of giving and community support as previous events.

Now through Dec. 16, unwrapped gifts for children ranging in age from 0 to 15 years old will be accepted at the Marta Sutton Weeks Center, located at 351 NW 5 St. in Miami, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Those wishing to donate to the toy drive can also purchase an item and have it shipped directly to the center using YWCA’s Amazon wish list. To access the list and for more details on the event, visit ywcasouthflorida.org, scroll down the homepage and click on the “Winter Wonderland Festival” tab.

The toy drive is open to YWCA students, staff and their families. Gifts will be distributed during the festival, which will be held Dec. 21 from 3 – 7 p.m. at the Intergenerational Center, located at 3450 NW 199th St. in Miami Gardens. Families can register for the drive at bit.ly/YWholiday until Dec. 11. There will be music, food, a photo booth and children’s activities available at the socially distanced holiday event.

The organization known as the Young Women’s Christian Association rebranded in the 1960s to be more inclusive of a mission geared toward social justice. Since its establishment in Miami-Dade 100 years ago, the group has demonstrated a commitment to South Florida communities by providing quality childcare in addition to programs that foster equity.

“We invite the community to join our justice movement. When you join, you’re looped into everything that happens with us,” said Ramcharran. “Some exciting news will be announced in January or February.”

Information on YWCA’s programs, events and volunteering opportunities can be found at ywcasouthflorida.org.