51, consultant, died August 2. Service 3 p.m., Thursday in the chapel.
THIS WEEK'S TOP 10
-
Democrats rescind Naomi Blemur endorsements
-
The Miami Times Recommends: Our picks for circuit and county courts
-
New poll shows Val Demings, Marco Rubio tied in Florida’s U.S. Senate race
-
Candidates’ unresponsiveness suggests apathy
-
Sleazy judicial candidates do not deserve to serve
-
The Miami Times Recommends: Daniel Uhlfelder will stand for democracy and justice as FL attorney general
-
James Bush III wants ‘swift action’ against Jason Pizzo for calling him a ‘little b**ch’
-
"Tiny homes" not a homeless solution in any location
-
Nikki Fried and Ron DeSantis in food fight over school lunch firestorm
-
Daniel Uhlfelder said he'll investigate FPL on ‘Day One’ if he is elected attorney general
August 17-23, 2022
Recent Obituaries
Recent Headlines
- Detective dies following Liberty City chase
- KELSON DEANZEL MCKINNEY
- LINDA C. CHARON MILIEN
- MARTHA EVELYN SANDERS
- DeSantis proposes vets to solve teacher shortage
- ‘B--ch’ comment raises profile of Bush-Gantt FL House race
- Barbara Sharief and Lauren Book battle in Broward state senate race
- Liberty City robbery attempt leads to tragedy