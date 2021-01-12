Amid the pandemic there was a national championship game played in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. Hats off to these student athletes and to all that made a college football season possible, by weathering the storm and successfully completing the most challenging college football season in the history of the sport.
Attendance at the game this year was 14,926. Guidelines had to be followed due to social distancing. The game on Jan. 11 featured #1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. #3 Ohio State Buckeyes. In a record-setting day, the Tide defeated the Buckeyes by a final score of 52-24.
DeVonta Smith was named the Offensive MVP, even though his day ended early after a hand injury in the third quarter. Smith’s impact in the first half, however, was tremendous – 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns was too much for the Buckeyes to handle. Smith now is the record holder for most receptions in a national championship game, most receiving yards in a half and the first wide receiver in college football playoff history to score three touchdowns in a national championship game. The defensive player of the game was the Tide’s Christian Barmore. Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields completed 17 passes out of 33 attempts for 194 yards and one touchdown, and ran for 67 yards.
This game was particularly important for recruiting in South Florida. For Alabama, their entire secondary starting unit is originally from South Florida. Head coach Nick Saban stated: “I think our program is built to try to create value for players so that they can be more successful in life for having been involved in the program. And I think that the more success you have on the field, the more interest you create, whatever that circumstance is. Certainly, playing in a game like this allows you to be sort of the center of attention for at least this week of the game and maybe beyond.”
Off the field several things occurred, and many adjustments were made to adapt. The Miami 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Host Committee is a collaborative effort with the entire community, with a board inclusive of a diverse group of local leaders. Judge Michael B. Chavies, who served as the Orange Bowl Committee’s 78th president, was selected as the host committee chairman for the national championship game. Since Miami just hosted its first college football national championship, this makes Chavies the first Black American chairman of the host committee in South Florida history. Prior to being appointed to the bench by Gov. Lawton Chiles in 1992, Chavies practiced law for 18 years specializing in civil litigation, appellate law and criminal defense. He received his undergraduate and law degrees from Rutgers University.
The College Football Playoff Foundation and the 2021 Miami Host Committee developed a strong partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) as part of the host city impact strategy in a unified effort with the CFP National Championship. Through this partnership, a $3 million joint investment arose that will support the district’s innovative Middle School Redesign initiative. This initiative will transform at least 16 school media centers into beautiful spaces with enhanced technology. The upgrades will strengthen programs by addressing the ever-changing demand of 21st-century teaching and learning.
Individuals who could not attend the game but still wanted to have the experience gathered in Lummus Park in Miami Beach to enjoy the CFP Beachwalk, which provided a safe experience for fans.
Now with the game complete, the next major football event at Hard Rock Stadium will be the Orange Blossom Classic on Sept. 5. The 47th Annual Orange Blossom Classic will feature Florida A&M University against Jackson State University. This will be A&M's inaugural season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).
In other Florida A&M news, the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announced the induction of legendary former A&M head football coach Rudy Hubbard as a member of its 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class. Hubbard will become the fourth head coach from A&M to enter the College Football Hall of Fame. Hubbard is the only HBCU head coach to win the Division I-AA (now FCS) national title; he compiled an 83-48-3 overall record in his 12 seasons at A&M.
The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7, alongside the 2020 Hall of Fame Class. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.