Cartoon Florida
- @copyrights 2023 Davian Chester, (www.davianchester.com)
-
- Updated
- Comments
THIS WEEK'S TOP 10
-
Overtown’s St. John Baptist Church on the brink of foreclosure
-
'Citi Bike Karen' controversy: Heated argument over bike rental ignites online backlash and generous donations
-
MDEAT and Alpha Kappa Alpha partner to help entrepreneurs build wealth in business
-
Liberty City apartment residents accuse management company of illegal evictions and neglect
-
Miami Lakes school library moves Amanda Gorman poem and biography of Black poet Langston Hughes due to parent’s objection of their content
-
NAACP travel advisory against Florida courageous
-
NAACP travel advisory on Florida provokes strong reactions
-
Community Colleges must do better by Black students
-
Montego Glover brings Broadway to hometown
-
Police officer charged with Proud Boys leaks
May 24-30, 2023
Recent Obituaries
72, retired clerk II for Miami-Dade Police… Read moreFRANK LEE WASHINGTON
82, died May 22. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Frida… Read moreMARTHA TAYLOR
70, died May 18. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Frida… Read moreWILEY ALLEN
77, molder, died at Mount Sinai Hospital. … Read moreKETRICK BARTLEY
Recent Headlines
- Cartoon Florida
- Preventing summer fun from turning into drowning deaths
- The Miami Heat prepare to take on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals
- Gunfire creates Memorial Day terror on Hollywood Beach
- Barbara Sharief wins concessions in defamation suit
- Ousted North Miami Beach commissioner in limbo
- Is vilifying books the path to the presidency for DeSantis?
- Kamala Harris makes history at West Point