Cartoon: Oscars
- @copyrights 2023 Davian Chester, (www.davianchester.com)
THIS WEEK'S TOP 10
DeSantis’ Disney World board hints at future controversy
Steve Gallon’s son faces attempted murder charges
GM offers buyouts to executives to save $2 billion
Appraiser Ordered to Pay Black Couple After Lowballing Home's Value
Applications for jobless claims on the rise
Secrets to become competitive in a global career
FDA & CDC Slam Florida Surgeon General for Encouraging COVID Vaccine Hesitancy
Miami Beach cop guilty in beating of Black tourist
City of Miami finally approves $1M funding for Circle of Brotherhood
Musical tribute to D’Sean Perry released by former teammate
MARCH 15-21, 2023
Recent Obituaries
59, homemaker, died March 5 at Hialeah Hos… Read moreQUANWANIS WATSON HEATH
76, retired, died March 3 at North Miami B… Read moreDELANO BROADUS AKA BROADUS
63, printer for Miami Herald, died Februar… Read moreDENISE YVONNE MCNICHOLS
63, died March 3 at Jackson Memorial Hospi… Read moreDEBRA ANN WILLIAMS
