Rent vs. Mortgage
- @copyrights 2023 Davian Chester, (www.davianchester.com)
-
-
- Comments
Load comments
THIS WEEK'S TOP 10
-
Condemned Opa-locka HUD building results in relocation of residents
-
Borrowers flock to new program
-
Historic Overtown church property saved from foreclosure
-
College students still struggling with basic math
-
Florida Early Learning Corps receives $1M investment
-
FL Rep. Felicia Robinson faces primary challenge
-
Looming landfill crisis prompts action
-
FAMU secures 27th victory in the OBC
-
First Black Miami Beach police chief on the job
-
Heart screenings for HBCU athletes announced
September 13-19, 2023
Recent Obituaries
75, retired educator and counselor, died S… Read moreSHARON “Ujima” HALLBACK
78, retired certified nursing assistant, d… Read moreHYACINTH WHORMS
68, died September 2 at home. Service 12 … Read moreCARVEL GLEN ROGERS
78, retired teacher, died September 2. Se… Read moreCAROLYN BROWN DIXON
Recent Headlines
- Rent vs. Mortgage
- Ex Baltimore mayor who embezzled running again
- McCarthy directs House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
- Cash bail disproportionately impacts communities of color. Illinois is the first state to abolish it
- School officials resign amid controversy over special assembly targeting Black students
- Miami-Dade commissioners approve trash fee increase
- 9/11 Memorial in Miramar unveiled at local park
- FL fights changes to flood insurance program