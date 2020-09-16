Charitable organizations with 25 full-time employees or less that were impacted by the pandemic will be able to apply for relief grants. The federal dollars being funneled through the county are only available to cover employee payroll, business interruption costs, reopening and other expenses related to pandemic response. The maximum allowable grant is $47,500.
Miami-Dade County’s Department of Public Housing and Community Development has partnered with The Miami Foundation to administer the $10 million grant program. Eligible applicants should apply by visiting MiamiFoundation.org/COVID19ReliefGrants. The deadline is Sept. 30.
“Thousands of nonprofits are at the frontlines helping Greater Miami recover from this pandemic, and many are suffering financially,” shared Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, president and CEO of The Miami Foundation, in a written statement. “This $10 million infusion of funds will have a huge impact on our region’s recovery.”