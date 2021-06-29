COVID-19 didn't stop students from the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project from reaching for greatness and realizing their dreams of moving on to higher education.
On Sunday, 45 of them signed their commitments to 14 colleges and universities during the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation’s 2021 Wilson Scholars Academic Signing Ceremony, held at Jesus People Ministries Church in Miami Gardens.
Also celebrated were the millions of dollars in financial support the students will receive from their respective schools.
“I am so proud that through love, dedication and partnerships our boys will receive more than $5.7 million in scholarships,” said Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson, founder of the program. “In spite of the school closures, job losses and deaths through COVID, 2021 is truly a banner year for our boys.”
Tennessee State University president Glenda Baskin Glover served as keynote speaker and presented full scholarships to 12 Wilson Scholars to attend TSU. Upon graduation they will have an opportunity to attend Meharry Medical College. Both Meharry and TSU are HBCUs located in Nashville, Tenn.
Parents and family members proudly watched their young men in a procession led by role models Miami-Dade Public Defender Carlos Martinez, U. S. District Court Judge Rodney Smith and Administrative Judge Gordon Murray Sr. of the 11th District County Court. The program also featured Role Models graduates who are now attorneys and elected officials, such as Miami-Dade County Commissioners Kionne McGhee (District 9) and Keon Hardemon (District 4), and North Miami Beach Commissioners McKenzie Fleurimond and Michael Joseph.
As is customary at virtually all 5000 Role Models ceremonies, a new group of boys was sworn into the program and new mentors were welcomed. All received the program’s signature black and red ties to bring them into the fold.