As controversy swirled around newly sworn-in Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s hiring of former Miami Beach city manager Jimmy Morales as Miami-Dade’s chief operations officer, the elevations of former Miami-Dade police director J.D. Patterson and juvenile services director Morris Copeland failed to get the attention they deserved.
Both men are now front and center in Levine Cava’s administration, taking on new roles that would have granted them the title of deputy mayor during the Giménez years. Patterson will manage everything related to public safety; Copeland’s portfolio includes human services, juvenile services, public housing and community development, libraries, cultural affairs and animal services. For Copeland, who has been in public service for 31 years, the promotion proves how far one can come after experiencing grace.
He knows what it’s like to make bad decisions when you’re young. Doing so led to an altercation that left him staring down the barrel of a gun when he was just 13. After his life was spared, the Liberty City native said he knew God’s “divine intervention” had given him a second chance. He was determined not to waste it.
“That was my watershed moment,” Copeland, 55, told The Miami Times. “It gave me a second chance at life because that guy could have easily pulled the trigger and he chose not to. At that point I was like, ‘No I have to change. I have to find something different.’ … It became important for me to start doing things that would make my mom and dad proud.”
For more than 40 years, Copeland has been living up to that goal. His near-death encounter drove him to hearken the advice of his parents,
Albert and Gloria Copeland, and strive to be a role model to his three younger sisters.
“Between his father and I, we always told them, be very careful how you talk to people, be ‘mannerable’ and please get an education. Be a good person, do the very best that you can,” Gloria, who is a retired kindergarten teacher, told the Times.
A natural leader
Copeland was a standout student, leader and athlete at Miami Edison Senior High School. He graduated in 1983 and was heavily recruited by many colleges. Ultimately, he said he decided to attend the University of Colorado on a football scholarship so he could experience life outside of Florida.
While in college, Copeland continued to hone his leadership abilities. He served as president of the Black Student Alliance, pledged Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, played defensive cornerback for his football team and excelled in his classes.
It is a time his longtime friend, college classmate and fraternity brother, Solomon Wilcots, remembers well.
“Morris is a natural-born leader and this goes back to our days in college,” Wilcots, a former NFL player who now works as an analyst and broadcaster, told the Times. “It was Morris’ idea to go to the university … march on the Board of Regents in a peaceful way and ask them to divest their interests in South Africa.”
After the university ignored the request, Wilcots said Copeland obtained the necessary permits to build small shanty houses in front of the student center in protest – which caught the interest of other citizens and ultimately led the university to divest its interest in South Africa a few months later.
“It was a successful, peaceful, lawful protest,” Wilcots recalled. “Morris gave a ton of speeches and he received a lot of notoriety for it, but it showed you his ability for leadership and his natural inclination for caring for others at a time where he put maybe his own scholarship and his own personal reputation on the line to do something that he felt in his heart was right.”
From insecure to inspired
Despite the natural talents Wilcots described, Copeland said others often saw things in him that he didn’t see in himself. He admits it took him a while to embrace his self-worth.
“I was like, ‘Wow I’m doing all of these things and I’m doing them well,’ because I never looked at myself like that. I always undersold my abilities because I just didn’t know my value at that time,” he said.
Curious about why he still felt inadequate despite all of his accomplishments, Copeland began immersing himself in Black studies, sociology, history, the nuances of the Transatlantic Slave Trade and more. He said he was “intrigued” by what he found.
“I wanted to know what the difference was between the young men and women I grew up with in Liberty City and the kids I went to school with at the University of Colorado. And all it was, was the expectation that people had for them and the opportunity. That was it,” Copeland said.
The revelation caused him to reject lucrative opportunities to work in corporate America after graduating from college in 1988 with a degree in sociology. He was compelled to return home to work with youth in his community.
“I wanted to come back and I wanted to work with young people because of what happened to me,” Copeland recalled. “I said there are young men out there that are just like me, that are confused and don’t know their worth, and somebody needs to tell them that they have the ability to do anything.”
The juvenile services journey begins
On a mission to do just that, Copeland joined the Miami-Dade County Juvenile Services Department (JSD) in 1989 as a group treatment leader at a halfway house for teens who were considered too dangerous to return to their native communities. Over the years, he rose through the ranks to become the department’s director in 2011. Reducing youth incarceration has been his mission ever since.
“We do our best to focus on prevention rather than put children through that court process because we don’t think that’s appropriate,” Copeland said. “If they are getting the right types of services, if they’re getting the right type of attention, if people don’t throw them away, they can do well. Too many times they just threw our young men away and locked them in a cage, and for a vast majority of them, that’s just not the answer at all.”
During Copeland’s tenure as director, juvenile arrests dropped 62% overall and arrests of children age 12 and up have plummeted 39%. More than 25,000 nonviolent juvenile offenders in the county have received a second chance under his leadership because Copeland said he is living proof that making a bad decision doesn’t mean you can’t be redeemed.
“I know my story is not unique and I know that at any moment a young person can make one bad decision and that decision can follow them for the rest of their life,” he said. “I wanted to make sure they understood, you just had conflict with the law, you are not a bad person, you just exhibited bad behavior. They want love and so the focus is finding a way to tell them, ‘We expect you to do better.’ Expectations without opportunity mean nothing, so we also have to find ways to give them opportunities … and if we do that, we’ve seen miracles work.”
A ‘Champion for Children’
Copeland’s loving approach and the drastic decrease in arrests during his tenure are just two of the reasons he is being honored with the 2020 David Lawrence Jr. Champion for Children Award on Dec. 9. Given to an individual for a lifetime of notable achievement and dedication to children in Miami-Dade County, Copeland said the award is a “pinnacle” of his career.
“I appreciate all the other awards, but when my community says you did a good job … whenever my community is recognizing me and says ‘Morris we love you, we appreciate you and you’re an example for other young men and women that they can make it out of here and do well,’ it means that much more. It really does a great deal for me because I have so much respect for my community,” Copeland said.
He added that he’s “still flabbergasted” to be named in the same vein as Lawrence.
“I know his history and what he’s done for children in our community … so the mere fact that I’m mentioned in the same name as David Lawrence is truly a great honor. It’s the top honor for me as a person working with children because of what it stands for and the person it’s representing,” Copeland said.
Mayoral appointment and community collaborations
While his accomplishments with JSD are notable, Copeland’s career has reached a new height with last month’s appointment as Miami-Dade County’s first-ever chief community services officer, a position created by Levine Cava. In a news release, the mayor said Copeland would “bring his experience and innovative, compassionate leadership” to the role.
A self-described optimist and man of great faith, Copeland exudes humility. When discussing his various honors and successes, he’s intentional about giving credit to former coaches and teachers, his staff, parents, youth and a slew of community collaborators.
“It’s really refreshing to come to work and know that you’re going to have people that are going to go to war with you in this war to save lives, in this war for our children, that you know you can depend on every single day … I can’t give them enough credit,” Copeland said.
Judge Orlando Prescott is one of those collaborators. The administrative circuit judge of the Unified Children’s Court Division has known Copeland for 10 years and has often observed his humble commitment to Miami-Dade’s youth and families firsthand.
“It started as a professional relationship, and as I watched how he moves and I watched his passion, I wanted to get to know him better,” Prescott told the Times. “He’s a man of great integrity and on a day-to-day basis, he strives to find the right thing to do for our children and families.”
Love and service
In addition to his own experiences, Copeland is the father of three sons – and he knows firsthand the difference being attentive can make.
Although Copeland’s father died in 2016, his mother said she is grateful to be here to see her son achieve so many milestones.
“I’m very happy for the fact that he’s stayed in this field of work that he’s in. It was something that I always loved, working with children, so it’s like he continued what I started,” Gloria said. “I am a praying person and I raised him like that. I brought [my children] up in the church and all of this just panned out great for me, because I know that if you keep the Lord Jesus Christ in your heart and do the work of the Lord, you can’t go wrong. You’re going to have some hiccups, but it all turns out great in the end.”