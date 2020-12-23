A protester poses

A protester poses for photos next to a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles on May 30 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

 AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

This year, perhaps more than most, the world experienced every sort of catastrophe – natural and unnatural disaster, violent and nonviolent conflict.

Enraged by the death of George Floyd in police custody, tens of thousands of people railed against injustice, the system and the heavens from coast to coast and even overseas.

Legends were lost.

Change was demanded at every level.

America experienced an epic presidential campaign with record-breaking voter participation that will see Donald Trump out of the White House. A Black woman was elected vice president and the president-elect will be the oldest person to ever hold the office.

COVID-19 furthered our divide and left more than 1.7 million dead across the globe. People gazed at their loved ones through glass or plastic as they died alone gasping for breath. Funerals were held on Zoom or not at all.

Our youth learned to live masked and in isolation. The suicide rate rose.

At the end of 2020, two vaccines for the coronavirus were approved for distribution, bringing hope to a hopeless world.

This is the world that Associated Press photographers captured in 2020.

Voters

Voters marking their ballots at First Presbyterian Church in Stamford, Connecticut, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
A protester and a police officer

A protester and a police officer clutch hands in the middle of a standoff during a rally in New York on June 2 calling for justice over the death of George Floyd.
Motorists

Motorists ordered to the ground from their vehicle by police on May 31, during a protest in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd.
Villagers

Villagers in India prepare placards featuring then U.S. democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris.
A nurse

A nurse in New York being inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14.
Ga Breedlove

Ga Breedlove pauses by the casket of Rep. John Lewis lying in repose at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on July 29.
Protesters with shields

Protesters with shields and gas masks wait for police action as they surround a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, on June 23. 
A woman weeping

A woman weeping at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, California, on July 31, while hugging her husband in his final moments in a COVID-19 unit.
Yasmine Protho

Yasmine Protho, 18, wears a photo of herself on her protective mask as she graduates from her Georgia high school on May 15.

