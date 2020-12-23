This year, perhaps more than most, the world experienced every sort of catastrophe – natural and unnatural disaster, violent and nonviolent conflict.
Enraged by the death of George Floyd in police custody, tens of thousands of people railed against injustice, the system and the heavens from coast to coast and even overseas.
Legends were lost.
Change was demanded at every level.
America experienced an epic presidential campaign with record-breaking voter participation that will see Donald Trump out of the White House. A Black woman was elected vice president and the president-elect will be the oldest person to ever hold the office.
COVID-19 furthered our divide and left more than 1.7 million dead across the globe. People gazed at their loved ones through glass or plastic as they died alone gasping for breath. Funerals were held on Zoom or not at all.
Our youth learned to live masked and in isolation. The suicide rate rose.
At the end of 2020, two vaccines for the coronavirus were approved for distribution, bringing hope to a hopeless world.
This is the world that Associated Press photographers captured in 2020.