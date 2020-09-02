The American Civil Liberties Union is calling for the resignation of top law enforcement leaders in Kenosha, Winconsin, after the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the killing of two protesters two nights later.
The ACLU is condemning the actions of Kenosha Police Chief David Miskinis and Sheriff David Beth for their actions following the two shooting incidents last week.
“The ACLU strongly condemns Sheriff Beth and Police Chief Miskinis’ response to both the attempted murder of Jacob Blake and the protests demanding justice for him. Their actions uphold and defend white supremacy, while demonizing people who were murdered for exercising their First Amendment rights and speaking out against police violence,” Chris Ott, the executive director of the ACLU of Wisconsin, said in a statement. “The only way to rectify these actions is for both Sheriff Beth and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis to immediately tender their resignations.”
The ACLU says deputies socialized with the accused shooter, identified in court documents as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, and then later let him walk away as he attempted to surrender himself to authorities. Eyewitness video from the scene shows Rittenhouse holding his hands in the air as he approaches authorities immediately following the shooting.
“Sheriff David Beth’s deputies not only socialized with white supremacist counter-protestors on Tuesday but allowed the shooter to leave the scene,” the ACLU said in a statement.
Beth said he received multiple requests from people to “deputize citizens to protect the city.” He said last Tuesday night’s deadly shooting was the reason why he would never do that. At the time, Beth added, “People walking around with guns create confrontation ... it doesn’t help us.”
The ACLU also claims Miskinis blamed protesters for their own deaths after they were shot and killed late Tuesday.
“Persons who were out after the curfew became engaged in some type of disturbance, and persons were shot. Everybody involved was out after the curfew,” the chief said during a press conference. “The point is the curfew is in place to protect. Had persons not been out involved in violation of that, the situation that unfolded would not have happened.”
Leaders later took conciliatory tones at a subsequent news conference, praising “peaceful protesters” and thanking Kenosha citizens for staying home during the city’s 7 p.m. curfew, which had been extended.
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said his city has been working with local groups to set up committees which will look at finding ways to address systemic racism. Antaramian also said he’s requested state and federal aid for local businesses that have been affected by days of crisis.
“Rebuilding is more than just fixing buildings,” he said. “After the damage had been done, neighbors came out to help neighbors. The downtown had numerous people cleaning up the streets and doing everything they could to help their neighbors. Rebuilding is a call to action – it’s a call to make sure we are there to be helpful.”
