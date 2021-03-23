On the east wall of 5553 NW 36th Street in Miami Springs stands a painting of an androgynous brown child wearing a laurel wreath and reading from a book. Behind the child, a rainbow of colors appear to drip from the sky toward a stack of books representing the critical learning tools that help to ensure a functioning democracy and a free and fair society – justice, voting, equality, free assembly and labor representation. A hummingbird with its wings spread out floats above, and in the middle is a quote from Maya Angelou: “but still, like the air, I’ll rise!”
“Without the principles here on this wall, America is nothing, Florida is nothing, Miami-Dade County is nothing,” insisted South Florida AFL-CIO President Jeffrey Mitchell.
He and many other leaders from various South Florida advocacy, civil rights and labor groups gathered last Thursday to unveil “Rise,” a mural created to call attention to a long list of bills in Tallahassee that many feel are racially suppressive, and which Republicans are trying to pass.
“We are reverting to an era of Jim Crow laws where the people, particularly people of color, will be denied the right to vote, have a living wage, get an education or seek other opportunities,” said Mitchell. “It is the sole duty of our elected representatives to protect the rights of any and all citizens and to forbid this type legislation from coming to fruition.”
The bills being vehemently opposed are:
- SB 90 – Eliminates ballot drop boxes and requires people to request a vote-by-mail ballot annually.
- SB 484/HB 1 – Anti-protest legislation giving police the ability to arrest demonstrators on felony charges, with no real standard as to what is considered a peaceful gathering versus what is defined as a riot.
- SB 1014/HB 835 & SB 78/HB 947 – Legislation against public sector unions and teachers unions, respectively.
- SB 84 – Privatizes the Florida retirement system.
- SB 48 – Sends more money to for-profit and private charter schools at the expense of public school funding.
- HB 935 – Would imprison doctors who help transgender youth with identity affirming treatment.
- HB 1475/SB 2012 – Would ban transgender youth from playing in sports that match their gender identity.
“Our Florida legislature has chosen to double down on bad and oppressive policies that have done nothing but propel more inequities and cause more suffering,” said UTD president Karla Hernández-Mats. “This artwork represents all that is sacred for our country to uphold its position as a beacon of hope and a shining example of democracy and its principles. Now more than ever, we must rise up and we must call out these injustices before it’s too late.”
Orlando Gonzales, executive director of LGBTQ rights group Safeguarding American Values for Everyone, said the need to belong is a human condition children require that legislators are trying to deny.
“Where’s your compassion?” asked Gonzales. “Why is money being spent to harm children?”
Carrie Feit, a founder and president of Women’s March Florida, warned about the harm these bills could inflict.
“The impact on women, especially Black women and femmes and women and femmes of color, will be tremendous,” she said.
“Looking at this beautiful child, that driving force that motivates, encourages us is why we are fighting in Tallahassee and here at home,” said Melba Pearson, director of Florida International University’s Center for the Administration of Justice.
The mural was commissioned through Murals for Humanity, an ongoing project that has expanded to empower charities, local urban artists and student arts programs. The artist is Florida State University graduate Luis Valle. He was an art teacher at Toussaint L’ouverture Elementary School for five years, where he witnessed firsthand how a lack of resources marginalizes children.
“The kids were dealing with a lot of stuff they shouldn’t have to,” he said.
Over the last year, the pandemic has revealed in stark relief vast inequities – particularly for minorities – as they relate to access to education, health care, wages, voting and other civil rights, most of which are not being addressed by Florida’s legislative leaders.
“Throughout history we have witnessed how legislative actions have impacted vulnerable communities and our future generations,” said Hernandez-Mats. “This mural memorializes our resilience to continue to pursue justice for our future, and it also represents all that is at stake if we do not stand up to the forces that wish to silence us and our will as a free people of the United States. We are asking our Miami-Dade delegation to represent us appropriately by hearing the voices and concerns coming out of their own communities.”
The bills are moving through both chambers of the state legislature now. Session began on March 2 and is scheduled to adjourn on April 30.