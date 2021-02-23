When white men armed with guns pursued and killed Ahmaud Arbery as he jogged through their neighborhood, few outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick paid much attention at first.
A year later, as three men await trial in the Feb. 23, 2020, slaying, those closest to the 25-year-old Black man want to make sure Arbery’s death isn’t overlooked again.
A memorial procession led by Arbery’s family was planned for Tuesday evening through the Satilla Shores subdivision, where he fell bleeding in the street from three close-range shotgun blasts. Organizers asked supporters outside Brunswick to participate virtually, running for 2.23-miles (3.59-kilometers) to remember the avid runner.
“It is important to remind people of the origins, when it all started,” said Jason Vaughn, Arbery’s high school football coach and an organizer of the anniversary events. “For a long time, it was like we were yelling into the dark, and nobody was listening.”
Meanwhile, Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, filed a civil lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the men charged in her son’s death and local authorities who first responded to the shooting of violating his civil rights. The complaint seeks $1 million. Attorneys for the men charged with killing Arbery say they suspected he was a burglar and committed no crimes.
Immediately after the shooting, police interviewed the men who chased Arbery down and let them go free. The first prosecutor assigned to the case saw no reason to bring charges. Pleas for justice by Arbery’s family went largely unheard as Georgia and the nation entered lockdown in the coronavirus pandemic.
Outrage over the slaying still simmered when a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd on May 25,2020, igniting protests across the U.S. denouncing racial injustice.
Last year, a Brunswick mural of Arbery was painted by Marvin Weeks, Miami artist and chairman of the City of Miami Arts and Entertainment Council. It has since received both national and international attention.
Weeks is the artist behind many paintings throughout Liberty City, and is responsible for a mural of Arbery on 62nd Street alongside other individuals whose deaths have drawn national attention and public outcry, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, Arthur McDuffie, Chassidy Saunders and Alana Washington.
He said the addition of McDuffie reflects on the history of the 1980 Miami riots and the relationship the city has to other cases throughout the country, even dating back 40 years.
"This is an ongoing project," Weeks said. "I hope to develop the story as it goes to show the relationship connected to local communities across the country."
In Brunswick, the death of Arbery served as a wake-up call to many residents, both Black and white, that they need to be more active in holding elected officials accountable, said the Rev. John Perry. He served as president of the Brunswick NAACP chapter at the time of the killing. Now he’s running to be the city’s next mayor.
“Previously, we elected people into office and just trusted that they would do the right thing,” Perry said. “The failure to carry out justice in the Ahmaud situation said we needed to do more as citizens.”
Gregory McMichael, one of the men on trial for Arbery’s death, had worked as an investigator for District Attorney Jackie Johnson. Many blamed her for playing a role in the delayed arrests, an accusation she denies. In November, voters angered by the killing ousted Johnson from office.
Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is asking Georgia lawmakers to all but eliminate an 1863 state law authorizing private citizens to make arrests. The prosecutor first assigned to the Arbery case cited that law in concluding the killing was justified.
Defense lawyers have said their clients pursued Arbery suspecting that he was a burglar, after security cameras had previously recorded him entering a home under construction. They say Travis McMichael shot Arbery while fearing for his life as they grappled over a shotgun. It was William Bryan Jr., the third defendant, who took the cellphone video of the shooting from the driver’s seat of his pickup truck.
Prosecutors have said Arbery stole nothing and was merely out jogging when the McMichaels and Bryan chased him. The three remain jailed without bond.
The anniversary march and memorial run have been organized by the 2:23 Foundation, a group founded by Vaughn and Arbery’s cousin, Demetris Frazier, to fight systemic racism. The foundation worked last fall to register 18-year-old high school students to vote. Now its members and other local activists are lobbying for the creation of a citizen review panel for the Glynn County Police Department, which initially responded to Arbery’s slaying.
Vaughn, who coached Arbery at Brunswick High School, said planning for the anniversary has been taxing. For him, the slaying remains painfully fresh.
“You want to make sure you keep Ahmaud’s name alive, but it’s like reading an obituary over and over again,” Vaughn said. “It’s like reliving the past all over again. You’ve got to stay strong.”
Georgia coverage in this report was written by Russ Bynum of The Associated Press.