Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, Miami-Dade school board member for District 2, hosted the annual No More Broken Hearts domestic violence workshop this past Saturday. More than 200 people attended the virtual workshop, which featured several panelists who provided information and resources to help domestic violence victims.
“Domestic violence should not happen to anybody ever, period, but if it does, and when does, there is help," said Bendross-Mindingall, the workshop’s founder. “For many, many years now, I have been volunteering with and supporting organizations that focus on domestic violence awareness, prevention, training and cessation. The cause is so important to me, that with the help of some dynamic friends, in 2000, we planned our first town hall meeting in this community, focusing on domestic violence, and we have continued for 21 years.”
This year, the workshop announced its inaugural “Courage Behind the Mask” scholarship. It is open to high school seniors in District 2; applicants must write and submit an essay to be considered. Application deadline is March 24 at 4 p.m. Contact Bendross-Mindingall’s office at 305.995.2311 for more information.