Mayor of Miami Gardens Oliver Gilbert is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) and a testament that leaders bred on the HBCU yard are distinct. It is on the highest of seven hills in Tallahassee where Rattlers strike and success follows for those who complete studies and celebrate by throwing ceremonial caps mid-air. But this year graduation was different. Some would say a bust. Social distancing mandates stemming from COVID-19 challenged traditions, but the thoughtfulness of humanitarians like LeBron James and Former President Barack Obama sent a resonant message to the Class of 2020 — you are special.
Angela Robinson is not an elected-official. Her only agenda for the next generation is to impart hope and offer wise words. The Florida-native and former Miss FAMU is currently cast in the role “Veronica” on Tyler Perry’s The Have and The Have Nots on the OWN Network. She, too, tours the country gracing podiums like a pro for speaking engagements and delivered the May 10 virtual graduation commencement address for her alma mater. Robinson invited graduates to build their own future by starting with a “blank canvas.” Gilbert offered The Miami Times a captive message Monday, May 25 and collectively, the two FAMUANS exude sage advice and encouragement that any graduate will archive for life.
Mayor Oliver Gilbert
“When you arrived at Florida agricultural and mechanical university, you came expecting a college education. What you received were life lessons in perseverance on how to get through, overcome and succeed. We are Rattlers. This is an interesting time to complete your formal education because so many things have changed. So many things are in flux. Please know that while our world is different, your abilities and competencies are transcendent. You are built for this moment. The hills that you’ve climbed have prepared you for the mountains that you will scale. The burdens that you’ve born have prepared you for the weight that you will carry. These moments, these times, while trying, are not your master. You have been chiseled from a legacy and your spirit is indomitable, so rise and go forth and change the world.“ Congratulations.
Angela Robinson
“You are about to be a part of building a whole new world.
I’d like to spend the next few moments encouraging you not to take the route that I took. You see, I wanted to be something that was unconventional in a world where being conventional and practical was everything. Today, I don’t advise either. Being conventional will never allow you to do anything new. And being practical, just, isn’t practical in this climate. These times require bold and deliberate choices made from what’s inside you.
Today we celebrate you. No, you don’t have a large ceremony or many parties and long goodbyes. And some of you didn’t even get to say goodbye at all. And I grieve that for you. It’s messed up. But here’s what you do have. You have a rich college experience that you will have for the rest of your life. FAMU today. FAMU tomorrow. FAMU forever. You have an education that has prepared you to be anything what you want to be. And you, Class of 2020. You have a blank canvas.
This is the first class in centuries where you must create your own path. You must think outside of the box. You have to. We’re in the middle of a pandemic, and as we know, and our economy has changed. Our healthcare system has changed. Our hope in government has changed. Our faith in humanity has changed. Our entire way of life has changed.
Food banks are low, and joblessness is high. Use your education for ways to fix it. People are sick. Nurses, pharmacists, psychologists, social workers, thank you for volunteering to go to the front lines. People are depressed. How do we lift them up? How do we lift up a nation? Come on, actors, singers, musicians, writers, dancers, art has been lifting up nations for centuries. We need your voice now more than ever.
Everything is breaking down. We need better infrastructure, cures for diseases, better equipment, and more. Come on, engineers, scientists, mathematicians. We need you. We need leadership. Come on, lawyers, SBI, politicians, theologians. We need a fair assessment of the news. Where are my journalists? How can we keep our Earth safe, school of environment? We need you. Hey, school of education. Our method of learning has changed on a dime. Zoom has become our new normal. Oh, we need you.
You all were created to be the solution we’re looking for. So, look at the need, look at your gift, apply your gift to the need, and heal our nation. You are the hope we’ve been waiting for. It’s you, Class of 2020. It’s you. We tried to handle it. We tried, but we got too much baggage. We are Republican and Democrat. We are Christian, and Jewish, Muslim, and Hindu. We are West Coast and East Coast. And Blue collar and white collar. We got so much stuff keeping us from serving each other and loving each other. But, you. You don’t. You’ve got a blank canvas. Use it to create a way to bring us together. I wish you the courage of Colin Kaepernick. And generosity of Tyler Perry. The grace of Barack Obama. The long suffering of Nelson Mandela.
But don’t stop there. Be more than even them. Remember your canvas is blank. Paint. Paint with your gift. Your degree is just a piece of paper if not coupled with your gift. But when you marry your training to your gift, you might just run into your purpose. Use your gift to feed the hungry in this country. Use it to close the gap on income disparities and health care for the least among us. You are our hope. Take up your blank slate, and draw a picture of hope in this very fragile time. Draw a picture of equality where there is none. Draw pictures of compassion and care for our fellow man.
You take up your 2020 vision, and show us what you see. And while you’re helping us all out, don’t forget to enjoy your life. See, Purpose Living should not take away your joy. It should add to your joy. It should make your life more enjoyable.
I’m excited to see what you paint."
Editor’s note: Angela Robinson’s virtual speech can be viewed in its entirety at miamitimesonline.com and YouTube.com