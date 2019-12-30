County and city leaders sounded their messages against the use of guns on New Year’s Eve with the help of an initiative co-sponsored by local groups, including Mr. 305 himself.
Miami-Dade County and Miami officials held a press conference at Olinda Park the morning before New Year’s Eve to share the “One Bullet Kills the Party” campaign, in partnership with international music star and Miami native Pitbull.
Reverend Jimmy Bryant of Liberty City Missionary Baptist Church opened up the press conference with a prayer for the community, which was followed by words from Miami-Dade County Commission Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson.
“We ask the community to lock your guns up and put them away in a safe place,” Edmonson said. “And more importantly, criminal activity will not be tolerated anymore in this community.”
Edmonson said the number of gun deaths on New Year’s Eve in Miami have gone down since the campaign started a few years ago, and thanked the community for their support and cooperation for the initiative.
Whether the gun fire is for celebratory or violent purposes, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the physics remain the same.
“Every bullet that goes up, must come down,” the mayor said. “And it can come down in a very violent way.”
Miami-Dade Police Director Juan J. Perez thanked local groups like the Circle of Brotherhood and other members of the community for their collaborative help and support in spreading awareness of the initiative.
“We’ll continue to echo these voices long past when I’m gone by the way,” the retiring police director added. “We will continue the message whatever it takes.”
Perez and Miami Police Deputy Chief Ron Papier also highlighted the continued use of law enforcement technology this year that has helped keep tabs on gun use in the city.
Papier told The Miami Times that many utility poles throughout the city of Miami are equipped with sensors that use a grid-system to signal the location of shots fired to dispatch.
The deputy chief said the city has been using the “shot spotter” system for a few years now, and it has helped detect 85% of violent crime in the city.