Being a barber in the inner city, Mike Stevens has seen his clients go through the worst kind of pain and loss but have rarely sought help for their distress.
This was the premise of the Barbershop Speaks event hosted on Feb. 20 at the Top Cuttaz 2 salon at 16363 NW 57th Ave., in Miami Gardens.
Barbershop Speaks is a non-partisan initiative that was created four years ago by community leader and Florida Memorial University professor Jefferson Noel.
Last week, he partnered with the campaign office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren to bring light to the issue of mental health within the Black community.
“Her deputy community organizing director of Black outreach believed Warren’s mission of engaging in the community in important dialogue ran parallel with my vision for our conversations in barbershop and beauty salons,” said Noel.
At Top Cuttaz 2, five mental health professionals each sat in barber’s swivel stools as they faced and engaged with an intimate group of receptive yet, at times, combative audience members about mental health.
“The Black narrative is that therapists are trying to manipulate Black culture. That’s because most therapists are white,” said Jeff Rocker, the panel moderator and a celebrity therapist in Miami. “For years, Blacks have been skeptical…’they are going to try to brainwash me, to manipulate me’…now it’s different.”
However, eventgoer and social worker Lionel Lightbourne disagrees that things are any different.
“You only have to go as far as the Tuskegee Experiment,” said Lightbourne, who works with Black males in Liberty City. “You want Black people to trust a practice that always renders them the guinea pig.”
The Tuskegee Experiment was a clinical study conducted between 1932 and 1972 by the United States Public Health Service to observe the natural progression of untreated syphilis. The Black men in the study were only told they were receiving free health care from the federal government.
Additionally, Black representation in mental health practitioners is also a concern.
Within the mental health profession in the U.S. today, only four percent of psychologists are Black.
At Barbershop Speaks, Lightbourne stood in the audience and challenged the panelists about the relevance of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) – the handbook used by health care professionals in the U.S.
He argued that it is not representative of the Black experience in the United States, telling the panelists that the DSM-I and the DSM-II were written between 1952 and 1966 and these manuals failed to recognize racism as a factor in mental illness.
“These books were written during the most trauma-driven period in American history…but who was administering the trauma and who was administering the treatment?” said Lightbourne. “Civil rights was the treatment and racism was the trauma.”
One of the main channels that civil rights leaders used to disseminate their methods was the church, but critics have often criticized religion as an ineffectual tool to combat mental illness in the Black community.
Florida Memorial University student Douana Compere attended the forum along with a few of her classmates and commented that, in her Haitian-American family, she is normally advised to “go pray and talk to Jesus” about any emotional issues she may be experiencing.
But panelist Conswello Davis told audiences that she is trained in a certain modality that can help one process trauma and that religious workers and pastors are often not trained in these methods.
“By working with me, you will learn that when you encounter this issue again, you can use these tools to help yourself,” she said.
But Lightbourne explained that religion is one thing that the Black community has that is a benefit.
“Most mental health professionals speak from a deficit rather than an asset when describing our spirituality…we have yet to take our spirituality and turn it into a strategy,” he said.
While church may serve to buttress the Black community, the panelists pointed out that the school system can often worsen trauma in Black students.
“Growing up in North Miami Beach, I observed people engaging in illegal activities, drug dealing, acting reckless, getting girls pregnant at a very young age and they never had any one to share their emotions and thoughts with…at least, no one who looked like them,” said Rocker.
While schools often have counselors and psychologists on staff, it can be four counselors for 1,500 students at schools of color, which means quality care is highly unlikely, said Rocker.
Justin Hill, fellow panelist, shared with audiences the grim realities of working as a high school history teacher in a predominantly minority school in Miami-Dade County.
“Black schools just don’t have the resources to take care of our kids the way that white schools do,” he said. “It happens time and time again where my students will see something wild that night and you’ll still expect them to do classwork in the morning. It’s not going to happen.”
Hill’s comments prompted Rodney Jacobs, the assistant director for the city of Miami Civilian Investigative Panel against abusive police practices, to chime in about why supporting an Elizabeth Warren 2020 presidential campaign is important.
“Mental health is expensive. Worrying about making rent, finding a job, paying for life-saving medication, or feeding your kids are huge stressors and by the time families get to the bottom of the list, that dollar has been stretched too far,” he said. “At the polls, you should make sure you look at politicians who can improve schools and make healthcare affordable.”
An advocate for mental health programs, Jacobs told The Miami Times that Warren worked to prevent budget cuts to the Mental Health Block Grant and secured an additional $160 million for the program. She also urged appropriators to designate $1 billion to mental health programs through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration.
While policy is one way to attack the problem, Stevens said that he is looking at more practical ways to get help for his Top Cuttaz clients.
“I’ve been thinking about the idea of having iPad stations here where men and women can come in and can talk to a therapist virtually or even allow them to be seen by a virtual doctor,” he said. “The history of the barber is that our chair served as a place to receive healing…that’s what the red, white and blue pole represents.”