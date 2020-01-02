The death of Damain Martin was resuscitated Thursday during a press conference called by nationally renowned attorney Ben Crump whose firm filed a notice of intent to sue against Broward County and Sunrise Police Department.
Damain, a 16-year-old Black male, died March 8 following a traffic stop by Sunrise Police in connection with a suspected stolen car. Police chased the teen for a half-mile before Martin leaped fencing then dove into a canal surrounding the Wimbledon Townhouse Community at 1700 Northwest 57 Terrace in Lauderhill.
The basis of Crump's filing is that Damain "died as a result of officers failing to exercise their affirmative duty to rescue and provide aid to Mr. Martin despite the officers' professional and expertise training for emergency situations and rescue."
Tequila Waters, Martin’s mother, joined Crump and a bevy of still-mourning siblings and family members outfitted in T-shirts bearing Martin’s youthful likeness and mantra: “Good Vibes All The Way.” Also present were co-counsel Sue-Ann Robinson, Marsha A. Ellison, president of the NAACP Fort Lauderdale/Broward and members of the local chapter of “Black Lives Matter.”
An avid and capable swimmer, an autopsy report from the Broward Medical Examiner’s office said Damian drowned. According to witnesses, multiple cries for help were neglected by police on the scene.
“Why didn’t the police try and save her son? Why did they stand there and watch him go under not once, not twice but three times without entering the canal to save his life?” queried Crump.
“I understand we’re here in Broward County and president Ellison has shared that in Broward County they have had police charged for not going in to help save children. Attorney Robinson and I are here to help this family make sure they get the answers desperately needed.”
Distraught, Waters braved media and offered the following regarding the death of her first born and oldest of six children:
“My son was a sweet humble boy. He did not deserve to die the way he did,” Waters said. “I have kids that ask me every night, waking up, ‘Where is their brother?’ How do you explain this to little kids? He didn’t deserve this. When he was in that lake, why didn’t anyone do anything? They watched him drown. They watched him drown.”
Attorneys Crump and Robinson are demanding answers. The “intent to file” was entered into court records this afternoon. The Sunrise Police Department will have six months to respond to myriad of questions surrounding the case, including whether an officer deployed his taser, forensic evidence, racial motivations and more.
“First responders have a duty to respond. That’s what police officers are. They have a duty to act, and in this case, what it looks like so far in our investigation is that police officers failed that duty for Damain Martin,” Robinson said. “They’ve done their own internal investigation and part of it is that the officer was trying to remove his clothing or remove parts of his uniform in order to enter into the lake, but they are trained fully clothed to respond to an emergency.”