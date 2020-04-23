Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.