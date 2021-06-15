In the global race to vaccinate people against COVID-19, Africa is tragically at the back of the pack.
In fact, it has barely gotten out of the starting blocks.
In South Africa, which has the continent’s most robust economy and its biggest coronavirus caseload, just 0.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to a worldwide tracker kept by Johns Hopkins University. And hundreds of thousands of the country’s health workers, many of whom come face-to-face with the virus every day, are still waiting for their shots.
In Nigeria, Africa’s biggest country with more than 200 million people, only 0.1% are fully protected. Kenya, with 50 million people, is even lower. Uganda has recalled doses from rural areas because it doesn’t have nearly enough to fight outbreaks in big cities.
Chad didn’t administer its first vaccine shots until this past weekend. And there are at least five other countries in Africa where not one dose has been put into an arm, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The World Health Organization says the continent of 1.3 billion people is facing a severe shortage of vaccine at the same time a new wave of infections is rising across Africa. The shortfall is estimated at 700 million doses. And vaccine shipments to the continent have ground to a “near halt,” WHO said.
“It is extremely concerning and at times frustrating,” said Africa CDC director Dr. John Nkengasong, a Cameroonian virologist who is trying to ensure some of the world’s poorest nations get a fair share of vaccines in a marketplace where they can’t possibly compete.
The United States and Britain, in contrast, have fully vaccinated more than 40% of their populations, with higher rates for adults and high-risk people. Countries in Europe are near or past 20% coverage, and their citizens are starting to think about where their vaccine certificates might take them on their summer vacations. The U.S., France and Germany are even offering shots to youngsters, who are at very low risk of serious illness from COVID-19.
Poorer countries had warned as far back as last year of this impending vaccine inequality, fearful that rich nations would hoard doses.
In an interview, Nkengasong called on the leaders of wealthy nations who met last week at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit to share spare vaccines – something the United States has already agreed to do – and avert a “moral catastrophe.”
“I’d like to believe that the G-7 countries, most of them having kept excess doses of vaccines, want to be on the right side of history,” Nkengasong said. “Distribute those vaccines. We need to actually see these vaccines, not just ... promises and goodwill.”
Others are not so patient, nor so diplomatic.
“People are dying. Time is against us. This IS INSANE,” South African human rights lawyer Fatima Hasan, an activist for equal access to health care, wrote in a series of text messages.
Then right before the G-7 summit was about to begin, the Biden administration announced it would buy 500 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine to donate through the U.N.-backed COVAX program for 92 lower-income countries and the African Union over the next year. This comes on top of the on top of 80 million doses he had already pledged by the end of the month. Biden then challenged other G-7 nations to follow his lead.
Billionaire British philanthropist Mo Ibrahim, who was born in Sudan, added his voice to the issue saying the pandemic-era phrase “Nobody is safe until everybody is safe” – often repeated by leaders of wealthy nations – will be meaningless until they share their excess vaccine.
“They say that while they are hoarding the vaccine,” Ibrahim said. “Can you walk the talk? Stop just talking like parrots, you know, and do you really mean what you said?”
Some health officials and experts expressed hope that the pledge from Biden would encourage more donations to ease the inequities in vaccine supplies that have become pronounced in recent months and reaction was swift. By June 10, Great Britain and France had pledged millions of vaccine donations.
Observers stressed that the doses needed to roll out quickly.
“Saving lives requires shots in arms now. Not at the end of 2021, not in 2022, but now,” said Kate Elder, senior vaccines policy advisor to the Doctors Without Borders organization. The donated vaccines “better come in sufficient volumes and urgently.”
The first 200 million doses will start to arrive in countries in August, the White House and manufacturer Pfizer said, with the rest following in the first half of 2022. The British prime minister’s office said the first 5 million U.K. doses would be shared in the coming weeks.
The recent surge in cases in India was a searing reminder of how COVID-19 can still devastate entire countries.
“We’ve seen that the virus is not over. It might feel like it’s nearly over for some of us living in countries where we’re lucky enough to have been vaccinated. But in other parts of the world, the virus is still absolutely raging out of control,” said Lily Caprani, head of vaccine advocacy for UNICEF.
Uganda just released a batch of 3,000 vaccine doses in the capital, Kampala – a minuscule amount for a city of 2 million – to keep its program barely alive.
There and elsewhere, the fear is that the luck that somehow enabled parts of Africa to escape the worst of previous waves of COVID-19 infections and deaths might not hold this time.
“The first COVID was a joke, but this one is for real. It kills,” said Danstan Nsamba, a taxi driver in Uganda who has lost numerous people he knew to the virus.
In Zimbabwe, Chipo Dzimba embarked on a quest for a vaccine after witnessing COVID-19 deaths in her community. She walked miles to a church mission hospital, where there were none, and miles again to a district hospital, where nurses also had nothing and told her to go to the region’s main government hospital. That was too far away.
“I am giving up,” Dzimba said. “I don’t have the bus fare.”
South African health workers faced similar disappointment when they crowded into a parking garage last month, hoping for vaccinations and ignoring in their desperation the social distancing protocols. Many came away without a shot.
Femada Shamam, who is in charge of a group of old-age homes in the South African city of Durban, has seen only around half of the 1,600 elderly and frail people she looks after vaccinated. It is six months, almost to the day, since Britain began the global vaccination drive.
“They do feel very despondent and they do feel let down,” Shamam said of her unvaccinated residents, who are experiencing “huge anxiety” as they hunker down in their sealed-off homes 18 months into the outbreak. Twenty-two of her residents have died of COVID-19.
“It really highlights the biggest problem ... the haves and the have-nots,” Shamam said.
Despite widespread anger and frustration in Africa, the U.S. promise was “clearly a cause for celebration,” said Nkengasong. “Absolutely, it’s going to be a big help.”
The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it would advise its countries to use the Pfizer shots in major cities first.
Biden predicted the U.S. doses and the overall G-7 commitment would “supercharge” the global vaccination campaign, adding that the U.S. doses come with no strings attached.
“Our vaccine donations don’t include pressure for favors or potential concessions,” Biden said. “We’re doing this to save lives, to end this pandemic, that’s it.”
He added: “Our values call on us to do everything that we can to vaccinate the world against COVID-19.″
The Group of Seven nations ultimately committed to sharing at least 1 billion coronavirus shots with the world, with half coming from the U.S.